Hyundai and Hyundai Hope On Wheels Donate $200,000 to Children's Hospital of Orange County

Hyundai Hope Donates $100,000 to support pediatric health in Orange County

Hyundai Hope On Wheels presents its first 2024 grant of $100,000 for pediatric cancer research

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Hope, the corporate social responsibility initiative of Hyundai Motor America, and Hyundai Hope On Wheels, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization supported by Hyundai Motor America and its 830 U.S. dealers, donated $200,000 to Children's Hospital of Orange County (CHOC) to support its renowned pediatric healthcare services and cancer research initiatives. Ceremonial checks were presented at CHOC's hospital campus in Orange, California.

"Hyundai's global vision of progress for humanity begins with supporting the communities we live and work in, especially the youngest members of our community," said Randy Parker, chief executive officer, Hyundai Motor America. "CHOC is a pillar of Orange County, and we are proud to continue our partnership to support and advance the health and well-being of children."

"Because of Hyundai and Hyundai Hope On Wheels, the stage is set for the creation of an integrated model of clinical, programmatic excellence, innovative research and overarching mission for education and outreach at CHOC," said Dr. Lilibeth Torno, M.D. Ph.D., medical director of the Hyundai Cancer Institute at CHOC. "Thank you for your trust in us as we move together in partnership towards a world without childhood cancer."

Hyundai Hope On Wheels presented a $100,000 Impact Grant to CHOC, a grant that provides funding for either a pediatric cancer research project or programmatic support for the pediatric oncology department. The Hyundai Impact Grant was officially presented to Dr. Lilibeth Torno, M.D. Ph.D., medical director of the Hyundai Cancer Institute at CHOC. The award officially marks the beginning of Hyundai Hope On Wheels' 2024 grant season, as the organization prepares to present research and programmatic grants across the nation totaling $26 million.

The event concluded with Hyundai Hope On Wheels' signature Handprint Ceremony, where children affected by cancer, as well as doctors, researchers, clinicians, and Hyundai representatives and partners dip their hands in paint and place their handprints on a Hyundai vehicle, symbolizing the collective fight against pediatric cancer and hope for a cure.

As announced earlier this month, Hyundai Hope On Wheels' commitment of $26 million to pediatric cancer research will bring the foundation's lifetime giving total to a quarter-billion dollars ($250 million) since its inception in 1998.

Children's Hospital of Orange County (CHOC)

CHOC, a pediatric healthcare system based in Orange County, California, is committed to being a leading destination for children's health by providing exceptional and innovative care. CHOC's growing community includes two state-of-the-art hospitals in Orange and Mission Viejo and a regional network of primary and specialty care clinics serving children and families in four counties. CHOC offers several clinical programs of excellence providing the highest levels of care for the most serious pediatric illnesses and injuries, both physical and mental. CHOC's research and innovation institutes are focused on translating real patient needs into real-world treatments so every child can live the healthiest and happiest life possible. To learn more, visit www.choc.org.

Hyundai Hope On Wheels

Hyundai Hope On Wheels® is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that is committed to finding a cure for childhood cancer. Launched in 1998, Hyundai Hope On Wheels provides grants to eligible institutions nationwide that are pursuing critical research aimed at improving treatments and saving lives. Hyundai Hope On Wheels is one of the largest nonprofit funders of pediatric cancer research in the country. Primary funding for Hyundai Hope On Wheels comes from Hyundai Motor America and its more than 830 U.S. dealers. In 2024, Hyundai Hope On Wheels will surpass a lifetime total donation of $250 million in support of more than 1,300 childhood cancer research grants to over 175 hospitals and research institutions.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (in development in Georgia), and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

