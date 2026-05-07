Hyundai and Hyundai Hope on Wheels Honored with Multiple 2026 Merit Awards for Marketing and Communications

Gold and Silver honors recognize Hyundai's leadership in safety, health, and community impact

Gold recognition highlights authentic storytelling that raises awareness for childhood cancer

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America and Hyundai Hope on Wheels have been named winners of multiple 2026 Merit Awards for Marketing and Communications, recognizing the organizations' leadership in corporate responsibility, community engagement, and influencer marketing that advanced child safety, public health access, and childhood cancer awareness. Together, Hyundai and the nonprofit earned two Gold awards and one Silver award in the Corporate Responsibility, Influencer Marketing, and Community Engagement categories, underscoring their commitment to delivering measurable community health, safety, and cancer research outcomes through purpose‑driven partnerships and storytelling.

Hyundai and UCI Health employees volunteer at a child seat safety event with UCI Health in Anaheim, Calif. on Nov. 8, 2025. (Photo/Hyundai)

"These recognitions reflect Hyundai's belief that progress is measured by the positive impact we have on people's lives," said Brandon Ramirez, director, corporate social responsibility, Hyundai Motor North America and board member, Hyundai Hope on Wheels. "From advancing public health and safety through community partnerships to amplifying hope through Hyundai Hope on Wheels' fight against childhood cancer, these initiatives show how authentic engagement and storytelling can drive real change for the communities we serve."

Gold Award – Corporate Responsibility

Focused on public health and child safety, Hyundai received Gold in the Corporate Responsibility category for its health and safety partnership with UCI Health. The partnership brought Hyundai's national car seat safety program into UCI Health's Federally Qualified Health Centers serving underserved families in Orange County, California, home to Hyundai's regional headquarters. This expansion of the car seat safety program complemented the existing partnership with UCI Health to expand access to preventive healthcare services, including diabetes care, reinforcing Hyundai's holistic commitment to child safety and public health for vulnerable populations.

Gold Award – Influencer Marketing

Leveraging trusted digital voices to raise awareness, Hyundai Hope on Wheels earned Gold for its influencer partnership with Zachery Dereniowski, known as MD Motivator, who is recognized for authentic storytelling rooted in kindness and compassion. Through deeply personal stories shared with millions of followers, the campaign elevated awareness of pediatric cancer while reinforcing Hope on Wheels' mission to end childhood cancer. By pairing authentic influencer storytelling with real‑world acts of generosity and support for children battling cancer and their families, the partnership demonstrated the power of trusted voices to drive awareness, empathy, and action.

Silver Award – Community Engagement

Strengthening local communities through employee‑driven volunteering, Hyundai was also recognized with a Silver award for its partnership with Northgate González Markets, specifically its turkey giveaway program. Hosted annually at Hyundai's regional headquarters, the event brings together employees, nonprofit partners, and local leaders to support families experiencing food insecurity during the holiday season. Through a highly coordinated volunteer effort, the program provided hundreds of families with essential food support while strengthening civic relationships, employee engagement, and Hyundai's role as a trusted community partner.

The Merit Awards honor excellence in marketing and communications across industries, recognizing organizations that demonstrate innovation, impact, and leadership through their work.

Hyundai Hope

Hyundai Hope is a corporate social responsibility initiative from Hyundai Motor North America, committed to the principle of Progress for Humanity and the goal of improving the wellbeing of society. Hyundai Hope dedicates time and supplies resources to nonprofit organizations that support the health and safety of individuals and foster positive growth in communities. For more information, visit www.HyundaiHope.com.

Hyundai Hope on Wheels

Hyundai Hope on Wheels® is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that is committed to finding a cure for childhood cancer. Launched in 1998, Hyundai Hope on Wheels provides grants to eligible institutions nationwide that are pursuing critical research aimed at improving treatments and saving lives. Hyundai Hope on Wheels is one of the largest nonprofit funders of pediatric cancer research in the country. Primary funding for Hyundai Hope on Wheels comes from Hyundai Motor America and its more than 855 U.S. dealers. In 2026, Hyundai Hope on Wheels will reach a lifetime donation total of $303 million in support of more than 1,500 childhood cancer research grants to over 175 hospitals and research institutions.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, several cutting-edge R&D facilities and more than 855 independent dealers. These operations are part of Hyundai Motor Group, which is investing $26 billion in the U.S. from 2025 to 2028. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

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SOURCE Hyundai Motor America