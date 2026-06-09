Hyundai and Lurie Children's Strengthen Commitment to Child Safety in Chicago with Event at Wilkins Hyundai

Hyundai hosts free car seat safety event at Wilkins Hyundai as part of five‑year partnership focused on preventing child injuries

CHICAGO, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America hosted its fifth child safety seat check with Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago at Wilkins Hyundai in Elmhurst, Illinois, continuing a multi-year partnership focused on improving child passenger safety in the Chicagoland area. This effort comes as child passenger safety remains a critical public health issue, with car seat misuse continuing to contribute to preventable injuries nationwide.

Children are properly secured in car seats during a car seat safety event with Lurie Children’s at Wilkins Hyundai in Elmhurst, Ill., on June 6, 2026. (Photo/Hyundai) Hyundai and Lurie Children’s employees volunteer at a car seat safety event at Wilkins Hyundai in Elmhurst, Ill., on June 6, 2026. (Photo/Hyundai)

$50,000 Donation Supports Lurie Children's Buckle Up Program

Lurie Children's received a $50,000 donation to support the hospital's Buckle Up Program, which helps families stay informed and confident about car seat safety through education, resources, and personalized support. This contribution is part of Hyundai Hope, Hyundai Motor America's corporate social responsibility initiative focused on advancing health, safety, and community well-being.

"Every journey deserves to be a safe one—and that begins with equipping families with the knowledge and support they need," said Cole Stutz, chief safety officer, Hyundai Motor North America. "Lurie Children's continues to be an outstanding partner, and together we are expanding access to child passenger safety education and delivering life-saving resources directly to families through events like this at Wilkins Hyundai."

Why Child Passenger Safety Education Matters

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, nearly half of all car seats and booster seats are installed incorrectly or improperly used. When used correctly, car seats can reduce the risk of fatal injury by 71 percent for infants younger than one year old and 54 percent for children ages 1 to 4.

The event at Wilkins Hyundai brought certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians (CPSTs) together with families for free car seat inspections, hands-on demonstrations, and personalized education. Technicians checked for proper installation, expiration dates, and manufacturer recalls, and provided replacement seats to families in need.

"Over the past five years, Hyundai has been an invaluable partner in our efforts to prevent child injuries and improve passenger safety," said Amy Hill, MS, MPH, director, unintentional injury prevention programs, Patrick M. Magoon Institute for Healthy Communities at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago. "Their support has helped us expand access to car seats, provide education to thousands of families, and ensure children have the protection they need every time they travel. We are proud to continue this partnership and the impact it is making throughout our community."

Measurable Impact of the Hyundai–Lurie Children's Partnership

Since launching the partnership in 2022, Hyundai has contributed $250,000 to support the Buckle Up Child Passenger Safety Program. These investments help:

Distribute 1,000+ car seats annually to families in need

Provide safety education to 2,000+ families each year through classes, events, and outreach

Expand access to community and virtual learning on car seat safety, pedestrian safety, and bicycle helmet use

This ongoing collaboration between Hyundai, Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, and local dealers in the Chicagoland area like Wilkins Hyundai reflects a shared commitment to improving child safety outcomes and strengthening communities through education and accessible resources.

Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago

Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago is a nonprofit organization committed to providing access to exceptional care for every child. It is the only independent, research-driven children's hospital in Illinois and one of less than 30 nationally. This is where the top doctors go to train, practice pediatric medicine, teach, advocate, research and stay up to date on the latest treatments. Exclusively focused on children, all Lurie Children's resources are devoted to serving their needs. Research at Lurie Children's is conducted through Stanley Manne Children's Research Institute, which is focused on improving child health, transforming pediatric medicine and ensuring healthier futures through the relentless pursuit of knowledge. Lurie Children's is the pediatric training ground for Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. It is ranked as one of the nation's top children's hospitals by U.S. News & World Report.

Hyundai Hope

Hyundai Hope is a corporate social responsibility initiative from Hyundai Motor North America, committed to the principle of Progress for Humanity and the goal of improving the wellbeing of society. Hyundai Hope dedicates time and supplies resources to nonprofit organizations that support the health and safety of individuals and foster positive growth in communities. For more information, visit www.hyundaihope.com.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, several cutting-edge R&D facilities and more than 855 independent dealers. These operations are part of Hyundai Motor Group, which is investing $26 billion in the U.S. from 2025 to 2028. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

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SOURCE Hyundai Motor America