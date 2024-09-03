Hyundai and Ontario Hyundai Combat Food Insecurity with Donation to Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Redlands-Riverside

ONTARIO, Calif., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America and Ontario Hyundai recently donated a total of $20,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Redlands-Riverside in support of local hunger relief efforts. This donation is part of Hyundai's corporate social responsibility initiative, Hyundai Hope, which is committed to fostering positive growth in communities by addressing health, safety, and food insecurity. A ceremonial check was presented to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Redlands-Riverside at the Ontario Hyundai grand re-opening event.

(left to right) Sam Labib, general manager, Ontario Hyundai, Michael Orange, vice president, west sales and vehicle operations, Hyundai Motor America, RJ Romero, president, Ontario Hyundai, Montrice Shabete, chief operating officer, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Redlands-Riverside, Valerie Romero, executive vice president, Ontario Hyundai, Chad Filiault, general manager, western region, Hyundai Motor America in Ontario, Calif. on August 28, 2024 (Photo/Hyundai)

"At Hyundai, we not only develop high-quality and safe vehicles, but also contribute to the well-being of our communities," said Brandon Ramirez, director, corporate social responsibility and external relations, Hyundai Motor North America. "Access to food is a basic necessity and fundamental right, yet it is not always guaranteed. We are grateful to support the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Redlands-Riverside with Ontario Hyundai to alleviate food insecurity for families in need."

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Redlands-Riverside is dedicated to enabling all young people to realize their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens. With 55 locations across the Inland Empire, the Club serves nearly 7,000 youth ages 4 to 18 each day through membership and community outreach. It offers a wide range of programs that empower members to achieve academic success, develop good character and citizenship, and live healthy lifestyles. This donation will specifically support weekly free food distributions to Club families at the Redlands Clubhouse and the Drayson Center at Loma Linda University.

"At the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Redlands-Riverside, we strive to serve the whole child," said Montrice Shabete, chief operating officer, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Redlands-Riverside. "We are extremely grateful for Ontario Hyundai and Hyundai Motor America for selecting our organization and supporting our efforts to combat food insecurities with the youth we serve."

Hyundai Hope

Hyundai Hope is a corporate social responsibility initiative from Hyundai Motor North America, committed to the principal of Progress for Humanity and the goal of improving the wellbeing of society. Hyundai Hope dedicates time and supplies resources to nonprofit organizations that support the health and safety of individuals and foster positive growth in communities. For more information, visit www.HyundaiHope.com.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (in development in Georgia), and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America