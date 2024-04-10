Hyundai and Premier Hyundai of Seaside Donate $20,000 to Food Bank for Monterey County

CARMEL VALLEY, Calif., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America and Premier Hyundai of Seaside recently donated $20,000 to the Food Bank for Monterey County to support hunger relief initiatives in the local community. The donation is a part of Hyundai's corporate social responsibility initiative, Hyundai Hope, which seeks to uplift the community by supporting programs that address food insecurity. A ceremonial check was presented to the organization in Carmel Valley, California.

(left to right) Joyce Kennaday, Michelle Karajelian, Brandon Ramirez, director, corporate social responsibility and external relations, Hyundai Motor America, Melissa Kendrick, chief executive officer and executive director, Food Bank for Monterey County, Joe Homen, dealer principal, Gentil Sena, Joe Enea, Premier Hyundai of Seaside in Carmel Valley, Calif. on April 8, 2024. (Photo/Hyundai)

"At Hyundai, our vision is Progress for Humanity, which means giving back to the communities where we live and work," said Brandon Ramirez, director, corporate social responsibility, Hyundai Motor North America. "Food insecurity is a major issue that many families face, so Hyundai is proud to continue our partnership with Food Bank for Monterey County who is working to end this crisis in the community and provide nutritious meals to people in need."

"Premier Hyundai of Seaside recognizes the incredible work the Food Bank for Monterey County does for our local community," said Joe Homen, general manager, Premier Hyundai of Seaside. "Our dealership is committed to delivering excellent service to our customers, and it is important to us that we play a bigger role by helping the most vulnerable of our neighbors."

The Food Bank for Monterey County is committed to ending hunger and transforming the health of the community through good nutrition, serving as a central hub for providing high-quality, fresh produce, and educational resources to over 160 local nonprofit network members.

"Our vision is to move from one of the hungriest to one of the healthiest counties in all of California," said Melissa Kendrick, chief executive officer and executive director, Food Bank for Monterey County. "With the generous support of corporate sponsors like Hyundai, together, we can continue to nourish the 1 in 3 children and 1 in 4 residents we currently serve."

As Hyundai is committed to delivering high performance, eco-friendly vehicles like the IONIQ 5, the Food Bank for Monterey County is also committed to functioning in a way that is environmentally conscious. The organization upholds the utmost standards of sustainability, efficiency, and food safety in their acquisition and distribution practices, and the facility itself contains 480 solar panels and a custom warehouse set up.

Foodbank for Monterey County

The Foodbank for Monterey County is working to end hunger and transform the health of our community through good nutrition. We are the largest, most comprehensive provider of emergency supplemental food in our community. We currently serve 1 in 3 children and 1 in 4 residents in the county. For the past 30 years, we have been on the frontlines of fighting hunger and addressing vital nutritional needs in our community. Our mission is to end hunger in Monterey County and we will not rest until we achieve this goal. For more information: foodbankformontereycounty.org.

Hyundai Hope

Hyundai Hope is a corporate social responsibility initiative from Hyundai Motor North America, committed to the principal of Progress for Humanity and the goal of improving the wellbeing of society. Hyundai Hope dedicates time and supplies resources to nonprofit organizations that support the health and safety of individuals and foster positive growth in communities. For more information, visit www.HyundaiHope.com.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (in development in Georgia), and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

