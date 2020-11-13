Hyundai and Spotify Release Digital My City Unlocked Local Experiences

"Through this first-of-its-kind partnership, we are using music as a content centerpiece to connect the feeling of unlocking better local experiences with the technology-infused 2021 Elantra. It's the perfect vehicle for exploring the city," said Angela Zepeda, CMO, Hyundai Motor America.

"We are only just beginning to explore the creative storytelling potential of streaming audio and marketers are taking notice," said Spotify's Brian Berner, Head of North America Ad Sales. "Together with Hyundai, we're bringing together the richness and intimacy of audio and our streaming intelligence to shine a light on local culture and creators, unlocking the many ways that audio can be used to captivate audiences and deliver the impact that brands expect."

My City Unlocked invites Spotify listeners to join these artists through a series of podcasts, videos and annotated playlists that showcase personal stories and inspiration from their hometowns. Accessible through a co-branded digital and mobile experience, hyundai.withspotify.com, users select an artist to access their specific city guide playlist with scenic storytelling and local attractions selected by the artist. Each artist will also delve into personal stories about their hometown with popular entertainment reporter Terrence J in a branded podcast, "Unlock My City With...," available only on Spotify.

My City Unlocked was developed and produced by Hyundai's agency of record, INNOCEAN USA, in partnership with Spotify's in-house Creative Solutions team.

