Hyundai donates $25,000 to the UCI Health Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) Car Seat Safety Program

Hyundai and UCI Health host a car seat safety event at UCI Health Family Health Center in Anaheim

ANAHEIM, Calif., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America has teamed up with UCI Health, one of California's largest academic health systems, to advance child passenger safety across Orange County. Through Hyundai Hope, the corporate social responsibility initiative, Hyundai donated $25,000 to UCI Health in support of its Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) Car Seat Safety Program. This new philanthropic collaboration kicked off with a car seat safety event that provided free education and inspections to families in need, reinforcing a shared commitment to community health.

Hyundai and UCI Health Promote Child Passenger Safety in Southern California at UCI Health Family Health Center in Santa Ana, Calif., on Nov. 6, 2025

"Safety is a responsibility we all share," said Cole Stutz, chief safety officer, Hyundai Motor North America. "We're proud to work alongside UCI Health and make a direct impact here in Orange County, home to our North American headquarters. Together, we're helping families gain the knowledge and confidence they need to keep their children protected on every journey."

Research from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) indicates that using the right car seat can reduce the risk of fatal injury by 71 percent for infants and 54 percent for toddlers. Yet, nearly half of all car seats are installed incorrectly.

Hyundai and UCI Health joined together for a car seat safety event at UCI Health Family Health Center in Anaheim, California, where certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians (CPSTs) educated caregivers on the correct installation and use of car seats. Technicians also checked expiration dates, manufacturer recalls, and proper fit, providing families with free replacements for any car seats that did not meet current safety standards.

"We're grateful to Hyundai for making this important work possible," said Laurie Johnson, vice president, ambulatory care, UCI Health. "Our car seat safety program is built on the belief that every child deserves to travel safely, regardless of a family's resources or background. With Hyundai's support, we're able to reach more parents and caregivers with hands-on education that helps prevent injuries and saves lives."

Powered by UC Irvine, UCI Health serves 5.6 million people in Orange County, western Riverside County, and southeast Los Angeles County. With this donation, UCI Health will be able to expand educational outreach and improve access to car seat safety resources for families throughout Southern California.

Hyundai's support of UCI Health extends beyond child passenger safety. A previous donation funded the expansion of diabetes services at the UCI Health Family Health Centers in Anaheim and Santa Ana, creating a new opportunity for diabetic eye exams and a new peer-to-peer education series. Together, these efforts reflect Hyundai and UCI Health's continued dedication to advancing community health and wellbeing.

Hyundai Hope

Hyundai Hope is a corporate social responsibility initiative from Hyundai Motor North America, committed to the principle of Progress for Humanity and the goal of improving the wellbeing of society.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision.

