Hyundai and University of Southern California Accelerate Impact on Los Angeles Youth through Education Initiatives

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America is advancing its partnership with University of Southern California (USC) to support its educational initiatives both on campus and in the community. For the second time, Hyundai hosted its Hydrogen STEM Program for elementary school students from South Los Angeles through USC Joint Educational Project (JEP) on USC's campus. Since 2022, Hyundai has donated $200,000 towards USC JEP for its science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) programs that address a critical need for hands-on science curriculum in Los Angeles schools.

Elementary students from USC JEP build hydrogen-powered model vehicles during the Hyundai Hydrogen STEM Program at USC in Los Angeles on Oct. 16, 2025. Rexzi Tokeshi Torres, assistant manager, product planning, Hyundai Motor America delivers a walkaround of the IONIQ 9 to USC undergraduate and graduate students at Hyundai's national headquarters in Fountain Valley, Calif. on April 25, 2025.

"Hyundai's partnership with USC is a reflection of our commitment to education, innovation, and community empowerment," said Brandon Ramirez, director, corporate social responsibility, Hyundai Motor North America. "USC JEP is an impactful program, helping college students pursue STEM degrees as well as providing access to high quality STEM education programs for elementary students. We're also proud to provide opportunities for career exploration by connecting undergraduate and graduate students with our employees in a meaningful way."

USC JEP's programs have an inquiry-based approach that bring scientific laboratory experiences to life. Particularly, the Young Scientists Program (YSP) supplements science instruction in Los Angeles schools by recruiting teaching assistants, all who are USC students, to serve in local elementary classrooms with the goal of strengthening science literacy and promoting interest in scientific careers. As part of the YSP, Hyundai offered its Hyundai Hydrogen STEM Program to South Los Angeles-area elementary students at an event on USC's campus. Students built and raced hydrogen-powered model vehicles and raced them on a Hyundai-branded racetrack. This workshop teaches concepts in sustainability and clean energy as related to the automotive industry.

"We are deeply grateful to Hyundai for their generous support of our STEM education programs here at the USC JEP," said Dr. Dieuwertje "DJ" Kast, director, STEM Education Programs, USC JEP. "This partnership empowers us to support undergraduate STEM majors in their career development by providing transformative outreach opportunities to lead in STEM education. At the same time, Hyundai's investment in our programs inspires and equips local elementary classrooms with innovative science resources and mentoring, enhancing teachers' abilities to bring hands-on science inquiry and excitement into their teaching."

Earlier this year, Hyundai collaborated with USC Wrigley Institute for Environment and Sustainability to host a Career Trek Program for over 20 undergraduate and graduate students. Employees shared their career journeys in sustainability and corporate social responsibility, followed by a walkaround of the IONIQ 9, Hyundai's first-ever, three-row, electric SUV.

The partnership is part of Hyundai's corporate social responsibility initiative, Hyundai Hope, which seeks to uplift communities by providing innovative and rewarding educational opportunities for students.

Hyundai Hope

Hyundai Hope is the corporate social responsibility initiative from Hyundai Motor North America, committed to the principle of Progress for Humanity and the goal of improving the well-being of society. Hyundai Hope dedicates time, talent, and resources to nonprofit organizations that support health, safety, education, and sustainability, fostering positive growth in communities. For more information, visit www.HyundaiHope.com.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 850 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a published economic impact report. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

