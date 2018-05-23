Hyundai and Xevo Partner to Put Your Wallet on Wheels

"These new services work with the Hyundai Blue Link connected-car system to enhance the driving experience. This is why we have selected scenarios that are part of daily drives and longer trips. Offering this level of convenience is part of our ongoing effort to create best-in-class ownership experiences," said Manish Mehrotra, director, digital business planning and connected operations, Hyundai Motor America. "Once our owners experience placing a to-go order using their vehicle's touchscreen and seamlessly routing to the location, we know they're going to love it. Offering easy-to-use payment options as part of navigation will simplify the driving experience and maximize time spent with eyes on the road."

Xevo is the global leader in data-driven user experiences for the automotive industry. Their groundbreaking product is Xevo Market, a merchant-to-driver commerce platform that uses the vehicle's infotainment screen. Xevo Market launched at the end of 2017 and is already available in millions of vehicles. Initially, Market will let Hyundai owners find and pay for coffee, fuel and parking. These services could expand to restaurant reservations, order-ahead takeout food, curbside pick-up and EV charging, all from the convenience of a Hyundai vehicle. Xevo also will help create the Hyundai Wallet payment platform that securely stores the customer's credit cards or PayPal account information. These experiences and features will comply with industry distracted driving guidelines. Some of these features may not be available when the car is being driven.

"The in-vehicle payment platform makes it possible for Hyundai customers to enjoy smarter, more efficient drives, and creates an opportunity for brands to directly reach consumers in their cars," said Dan Gittleman, CEO, Xevo. "Our innovative technology makes it possible for our partners to deliver the time-saving conveniences that consumers want. We are very pleased to work with Hyundai to offer features, services and merchant partners that truly enhance the driving experience and simplify people's daily lives."

Xevo

Xevo Inc. is a trusted Tier-1 automotive software supplier deployed in millions of vehicles worldwide. Xevo solutions for cloud, car, and mobile devices leverage computer vision, machine learning, and data analytics to continuously create, test, and deploy new AI models that improve performance, safety, and driver experiences. Xevo's Journeyware suite of automotive products seamlessly connects drivers and their vehicles to mobile applications, content, and services. Xevo Market, its merchant-to-driver platform, connects customers with their favorite brands by delivering highly-contextual offers through the touchscreens of their vehicles and their vehicle-branded mobile apps. Xevo technology is licensed in vehicle systems worldwide to several of the world's largest automotive manufacturers. For more information, visit www.xevo.com

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America is focused on delivering an outstanding customer experience grounded in design leadership, engineering excellence and exceptional value in every vehicle we sell. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to deliver peace of mind to our customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 830 dealerships nationwide and the majority sold in the U.S. are built at U.S. manufacturing facilities, including Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

