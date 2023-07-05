Hyundai Announces 2024 Model Year Changes

News provided by

Hyundai Motor America

05 Jul, 2023, 18:12 ET

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai today released a summary of changes to its lineup for the 2024 model year. To view the guide, visit: https://www.hyundainews.com/en-us/releases/3870

Models included in this guide are:

The 2024 Hyundai Kona Electric is photographed in California City, Calif., April 5, 2023.
XRT Expands to Santa Cruz for 2024 Model Year, Offering Enhanced Adventure and Everyday Technology
  • 2024 Kona (ICE, Electric) – All-new Model
  • 2024 Santa Fe – All-new Model
  • 2024 Elantra (ICE, Hybrid, N Line, N) – Refreshed Model
  • 2024 Sonata (ICE, Hybrid, N Line) – Refreshed Model
  • 2024 Venue – Carry-over Model
  • 2024 Tucson (ICE, HEV, PHEV) – Carry-over Model, N Line Applies HEV powertrain + AWD
  • 2024 Palisade – Carry-over Model, Calligraphy "Night" Edition Added
  • 2024 Santa Cruz – Carry-over Model, XRT Trim Added
  • 2024 Nexo – Carry-over Model
  • 2024 IONIQ 5 – Carry-over Model, new safety and convenience features added
  • 2024 IONIQ 6 – Carry-over Model

Hyundai Motor America
Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 830 dealers sold more than 724,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

