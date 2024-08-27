Hyundai Announces 2025 Elantra Pricing with Expanded Model Lineup

Aug 27, 2024, 08:00 ET
- Elantra Hybrid Blue now starts at $26,250 including destination
- Elantra Hybrid Blue offers segment-leading EPA estimated up to 54 MPG combined
- New Elantra SEL Sport offers expressive styling and notable dynamics
- Elantra SEL Convenience trim simplifies shopping for customers
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai today released pricing details for the 2025 Elantra family, emphasizing the brand's commitment to providing a compelling blend of safety, performance, technology, fuel efficiency and advanced standard features for a wide range of customers. Elantra Hybrid Blue is now available with a starting MSRP of $26,250i including destination—an impressive $1,150 reduction from the 2024 model. The 2025 Elantra lineup also introduces a new SEL Sport trim available with ICE or hybrid powertrains. This SEL Sport trim level combines athletic aesthetic touches with helpful cabin features. The ICE variant is priced from $24,150 including destination and the hybrid starts at $28,225 including destination.
|
2025 Elantra Pricing
|
Model
|
Engine
|
Transmission
|
MSRP
|
SE
|
2.0L 4-cylinder
|
Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT)
|
$21,875
|
SEL Sport
|
2.0L 4-cylinder
|
Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT)
|
$23,000
|
SEL Convenience
|
2.0L 4-cylinder
|
Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT)
|
$25,575
|
Limited
|
2.0L 4-cylinder
|
Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT)
|
$26,525
|
N Line
|
1.6L Turbo GDI 4-cylinder
|
7-Speed Dual Clutch Transmission with SHIFTRONIC®
|
$28,725
|
2025 Elantra Hybrid Pricing
|
Model
|
Engine
|
Transmission
|
MSRP
|
HEV Blue
|
1.6L GDI 4-cylinder
|
6-Speed EcoShift Dual Clutch Transmission
|
$25,100
|
HEV SEL Sport
|
1.6L GDI 4-cylinder
|
6-Speed EcoShift Dual Clutch Transmission
|
$27,075
|
HEV
|
1.6L GDI 4-cylinder
|
6-Speed EcoShift Dual Clutch Transmission
|
$29,450
|
2025 Elantra N Pricing
|
Models
|
Engine
|
Transmission
|
MSRP
|
N MT
|
2.0L Turbo 4-cyl.
|
6-Speed Manual Transmission
|
$33,950
|
N DCT
|
2.0L Turbo 4-cyl.
|
8-Speed Wet Dual Clutch Transmission
|
$35,450
2025 model-year prices in the charts above do not include a $1,150 delivery charge.
The accessible new SEL Sport trim makes the Elantra Hybrid more attractive, particularly for individuals seeking improved fuel economy. Elantra Hybrid Blue's fuel economy leads its segmentii with an impressive EPA estimated up to 54 combinediii. In addition, for the 2025 model year, the SEL Convenience package has been repositioned as a standalone model. With these updates, the 2025 Elantra stands out as a compelling choice for shoppers with its bold design, attainable pricing and long list of customer-friendly features.
Model Year Changes for 2025 Elantra
- Introduction of new models – SEL Sport and SEL Convenience
- SEL Convenience package now offered as a standalone model
Elantra SEL Sport trim notable features:
- 17-inch alloy wheels with 225/45 R17 tires
- Gloss black rear lip spoiler
- Gloss black side mirrors
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob
- Aluminum sport pedals
- Black headliner with black interior
- 4.2-inch color TFT cluster display
- Android Auto™, Apple CarPlay™
- 8" Display Audio AM/FM/HD Radio
- Qi wireless phone charger
Additional premium features, available on Elantra Hybrid SEL Sport trim:
- 10.25-inch AVNT navigation head unit with AM/FM/HD/SXM
- 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster
- BlueLink+® Connected Car Services and WiFi HotSpot
2025 Elantra Hybrid Blue key standard features include:
Powertrain / Performance
- Hybrid powertrain with segment-leading combined fuel economy - 54 MPG Combined
- 1.6L GDI 4-cylinder with six-speed DCT
- Multi-link independent rear suspension
ADAS / Safety
- Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA - camera only) with Pedestrian Detection
- Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Warning (BCW) with Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Warning (RCW)
- Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) with haptic feedback warning and Lane Following Assist (LFA)
- Automatic headlamp control
Exterior
- 16-inch alloy wheels
- Dual projector LED headlights
- Solar glass control
- Heated outside mirrors
Interior / Convenience
- 4.2-inch color TFT cluster display
- Proximity key with push button start and hands-free smart trunk release
- Dual Automatic Temperature Control
- Bluetooth hands-free phone and steering wheel audio controls
- Six-way adjustable driver's seat including height adjustment
- Center armrest with flip-up storage compartment
- Tire Mobility Kit
Multimedia / Technology
- 8-inch Display Audio AM/FM/HD
- Wireless Android Auto™, Apple CarPlay™
- 6 speakers
- Dual USB input (1 USB-C type)
- Second-row dual USB (Type-C) ports
Hyundai Motor America
Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (in development in Georgia), and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.
i MSRP excludes freight charges, tax, title, and license fees. Freight charges and actual dealer prices may vary. Vehicles displayed may contain optional equipment at additional cost. Accessory items shown may vary according to model and illustration.
ii Segment comparison based on [primary/secondary] [class definition/segmentation-e.g., sub-compact SUV] competitors as defined by Hyundai Motor America. Competitors within this class are the [List MAKE MODEL of competitors in segment]. Claim based on comparison of specifications on manufacturer websites.
iii 2025 Elantra Hybrid Blue: 51 City/58 Hwy/54 Combined MPG. All figures are EPA estimates and for comparison purposes only. Actual mileage may vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits and vehicle's condition.
