Hyundai Announces 2025 Elantra Pricing with Expanded Model Lineup

Elantra Hybrid Blue now starts at $ 26,250 including destination

Elantra Hybrid Blue offers segment-leading EPA estimated up to 54 MPG combined

New Elantra SEL Sport offers expressive styling and notable dynamics

Elantra SEL Convenience trim simplifies shopping for customers

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai today released pricing details for the 2025 Elantra family, emphasizing the brand's commitment to providing a compelling blend of safety, performance, technology, fuel efficiency and advanced standard features for a wide range of customers. Elantra Hybrid Blue is now available with a starting MSRP of $26,250i including destination—an impressive $1,150 reduction from the 2024 model. The 2025 Elantra lineup also introduces a new SEL Sport trim available with ICE or hybrid powertrains. This SEL Sport trim level combines athletic aesthetic touches with helpful cabin features. The ICE variant is priced from $24,150 including destination and the hybrid starts at $28,225 including destination.

The Hyundai Elantra SEL Sport exterior highlights The Hyundai Elantra is photographed in Silverado, Calif., May 22, 2023.

2025 Elantra Pricing

Model Engine Transmission MSRP SE 2.0L 4-cylinder Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT) $21,875 SEL Sport 2.0L 4-cylinder Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT) $23,000 SEL Convenience 2.0L 4-cylinder Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT) $25,575 Limited 2.0L 4-cylinder Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT) $26,525 N Line 1.6L Turbo GDI 4-cylinder 7-Speed Dual Clutch Transmission with SHIFTRONIC® $28,725

2025 Elantra Hybrid Pricing

Model Engine Transmission MSRP HEV Blue 1.6L GDI 4-cylinder 6-Speed EcoShift Dual Clutch Transmission $25,100 HEV SEL Sport 1.6L GDI 4-cylinder 6-Speed EcoShift Dual Clutch Transmission $27,075 HEV 1.6L GDI 4-cylinder 6-Speed EcoShift Dual Clutch Transmission $29,450

2025 Elantra N Pricing

Models Engine Transmission MSRP N MT 2.0L Turbo 4-cyl. 6-Speed Manual Transmission $33,950 N DCT 2.0L Turbo 4-cyl. 8-Speed Wet Dual Clutch Transmission $35,450

2025 model-year prices in the charts above do not include a $1,150 delivery charge.

The accessible new SEL Sport trim makes the Elantra Hybrid more attractive, particularly for individuals seeking improved fuel economy. Elantra Hybrid Blue's fuel economy leads its segmentii with an impressive EPA estimated up to 54 combinediii. In addition, for the 2025 model year, the SEL Convenience package has been repositioned as a standalone model. With these updates, the 2025 Elantra stands out as a compelling choice for shoppers with its bold design, attainable pricing and long list of customer-friendly features.

Model Year Changes for 2025 Elantra

Introduction of new models – SEL Sport and SEL Convenience

SEL Convenience package now offered as a standalone model

Elantra SEL Sport trim notable features:

17-inch alloy wheels with 225/45 R17 tires

Gloss black rear lip spoiler

Gloss black side mirrors

Leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob

Aluminum sport pedals

Black headliner with black interior

4.2-inch color TFT cluster display

Android Auto™, Apple CarPlay™

8" Display Audio AM/FM/HD Radio

Qi wireless phone charger

Additional premium features, available on Elantra Hybrid SEL Sport trim:

10.25-inch AVNT navigation head unit with AM/FM/HD/SXM

10.25-inch digital instrument cluster

BlueLink+® Connected Car Services and WiFi HotSpot

2025 Elantra Hybrid Blue key standard features include:

Powertrain / Performance

Hybrid powertrain with segment-leading combined fuel economy - 54 MPG Combined

1.6L GDI 4-cylinder with six-speed DCT

Multi-link independent rear suspension

ADAS / Safety

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA - camera only) with Pedestrian Detection

Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Warning (BCW) with Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Warning (RCW)

Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) with haptic feedback warning and Lane Following Assist (LFA)

Automatic headlamp control

Exterior

16-inch alloy wheels

Dual projector LED headlights

Solar glass control

Heated outside mirrors

Interior / Convenience

4.2-inch color TFT cluster display

Proximity key with push button start and hands-free smart trunk release

Dual Automatic Temperature Control

Bluetooth hands-free phone and steering wheel audio controls

Six-way adjustable driver's seat including height adjustment

Center armrest with flip-up storage compartment

Tire Mobility Kit

Multimedia / Technology

8-inch Display Audio AM/FM/HD

Wireless Android Auto™, Apple CarPlay™

6 speakers

Dual USB input (1 USB-C type)

Second-row dual USB (Type-C) ports

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (in development in Georgia), and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

i MSRP excludes freight charges, tax, title, and license fees. Freight charges and actual dealer prices may vary. Vehicles displayed may contain optional equipment at additional cost. Accessory items shown may vary according to model and illustration.

ii Segment comparison based on [primary/secondary] [class definition/segmentation-e.g., sub-compact SUV] competitors as defined by Hyundai Motor America. Competitors within this class are the [List MAKE MODEL of competitors in segment]. Claim based on comparison of specifications on manufacturer websites.

iii 2025 Elantra Hybrid Blue: 51 City/58 Hwy/54 Combined MPG. All figures are EPA estimates and for comparison purposes only. Actual mileage may vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits and vehicle's condition.

