Hyundai Announces 2025 Sonata Pricing, Including Attainable New SE Model

New e ntry-level SE trim bows with $ 26,650 starting MSRP

SEL Convenience package is now a stand-alone trim

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America today released pricing details for the 2025 Sonata lineup. To provide customers with a more accessible entry point, the sedan's SE trim has been reintroduced with a starting MSRP of $26,650i. The 2025 Sonata SE features comprehensive standard equipment, including 16-inch alloy wheels, a 12.3-inch touchscreen, wireless Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay®ii, a proximity key with push button start, and automatic headlamp control. Additionally, the SEL Convenience package has been repositioned as a separate trim.

Offering a wide range of engine options to suit diverse customer needs, Sonata buyers can choose from three distinct powertrains: 2.5L, 2.5 T-GDI, and integrated 2.0L Hybrid. The Sonata SEL equipped with the 2.5L GDI engine starts at an attractive $27,750 MSRPiii ($28,900 including delivery). This trim offers optional HTRAC All-Wheel Drive (AWD), enhancing Sonata's all-weather capability while providing increased driver confidence. For buyers prioritizing efficiency and driving range between fill-ups, the Sonata Hybrid starts at $31,000 MSRPiv($32,150 including delivery). The high-performance Sonata N Line caters to driving enthusiasts with a powerful Smartstream 2.5L Turbo GDI engine, responsive dual-clutch transmission, and uniquely aggressive looks from $35,250 MSRPv ($36,400 including delivery).

2025 SONATA Pricing

2025MY Hyundai Sonata Trims Engine Transmission MSRPvi SE 2.5L GDI 4-cylinder 8-Speed Automatic w/ SHIFTRONIC® $26,650 SEL 2.5L GDI 4-cylinder 8-Speed Automatic w/ SHIFTRONIC® $27,750 SEL AWD 2.5L GDI 4-cylinder 8-Speed Automatic w/ SHIFTRONIC® $29,250 SEL Convenience 2.5L GDI 4-cylinder 8-Speed Automatic w/ SHIFTRONIC® $30,800 N Line 2.5L Turbo GDI 4-cylinder 8-speed N Wet Dual Clutch Transmission $35,250 HEV SEL 2.0L GDI 4-cylinder Hybrid 6-Speed Automatic Transmission $31,000 HEV Limited 2.0L GDI 4-cylinder Hybrid 6-Speed Automatic Transmission $37,450

Delivery charge for the 2025 model year Sonata is $1,150.

Model Year Changes for 2025 Sonata

Reintroduction of entry-level SE trim

SEL Convenience now a standalone trim

Added 2nd row console-mounted air vent (Sonata N Line)

Comprehensive Standard Features Provide a More Accessible Entry Point for Sedan Buyers

2025 Sonata SE key standard features include:

2.5L MPI/GDI 4-cylinder engine with 8-speed automatic transmission

16-inch alloy wheels w/205/65 R16 tires

Dual LED projector headlights, LED DRL and LED taillights

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist w/Pedestrian & Cyclist Detection (FCA)

Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) with Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA)

Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Lane Following Assist (LFA)

Automatic headlamp control

Front, front side, rear side, curtain, and driver knee airbags (total of 9 airbags)

Shift-By-Cable (SBC)

Proximity key entry w/push button start

Hands-free smart trunk release

Dual automatic temperature control

12.3-inch Display Audio AM/FM/HD/SXM

Over-The-Air Updates

Bluelink Connected Car Services included standard with Bluelink+ package

Android Auto/Apple CarPlay (wireless & wired)

Dual front USB (Type-C) charging & Dual rear USB (Type-C) charging

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (in development in Georgia), and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

i MSRP excludes freight charges, tax, title, and license fees. Freight charges and actual dealer prices may vary. Vehicles displayed may contain optional equipment at additional cost. Accessory items shown may vary according to model and illustration.

