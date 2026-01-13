Hyundai Announces 2026 IMSA Racing Program in Pursuit of Seventh-Consecutive Manufacturers' Title

"We're adding a third driver to our cars for the Rolex 24 at Daytona—a first for us," said Bryan Herta, owner of Bryan Herta Autosport. "This additional spot recognizes Hyundai drivers who normally compete outside of IMSA and have delivered outstanding results. For the rest of the season, eight returning drivers across our four entries, gives us the right combination to defend Hyundai's Manufacturer, Team, and Driver Championships. We expect 2026 will have strong competition from familiar teams and manufacturers, as well as some new ones. We're excited to get started at Daytona with new drivers Andre Castro, Josh Buchan, and Jon Miller."

The Lineup

Bryan Herta Autosport (BHA) Entries:

No. 18 Elantra N TCR: Lance Bergstein and Harry Gottsacker (full season); joined by Jon Miller for Daytona

No. 33 Elantra N TCR: Mason Filippi and Bryson Morris (full season); joined by Josh Buchan for Daytona

No. 76 Elantra N TCR: Preston Brown and Denis Dupont (full season)

No. 98 Elantra N TCR: Mark Wilkins and Maddie Aust (full season); joined by Andre Castro for Daytona

Rockwell Autosport Development Entry:

No. 15 Elantra N TCR: Daniel Hanley and Doug Oakley (full season); joined by Eric Rockwell for Daytona

Hyundai's 2026 racing campaign features a strong mix of seasoned veterans and promising newcomers, bolstering the manufacturer's competitive edge. Returning as key anchors for the team are Harry Gottsacker, Mason Filippi, Bryson Morris and Mark Wilkins, who collectively bring unmatched IMPC experience to the roster. Notably, Wilkins continues his incredible streak, having achieved race victories in every season he has competed with BHA.

Adding fresh perspectives and high-level skill to the BHA squad are Maddie Aust, who returns for her second season with the team, and Denis Dupont, who joins Preston Brown in the No. 76. Joining the No. 98 team for Daytona is Andre Castro who had a successful 2025 season competing in the Hyundai N Trophy Cup, a championship within the SRO Touring Car America series. Castro completed alongside selected fellow Trophy Cup drivers in a test piloting the Elantra N TCR with BHA as a part of the program.

International talent further strengthens the lineup at Daytona with the arrival of Josh Buchan. A premier touring car and GT driver from Australia, Buchan arrives in the United States following a standout 2025 season in which he secured a TCR World Tour event victory in the prestigious Macau Grand Prix. Jon Miller also returns to the BHA stable for the season opener, reprising his role in the No. 18 car alongside Lance Bergstein after a successful four-race partnership concluded the 2025 season.

Rockwell Autosport Development will field the No. 15 Hyundai Elantra N TCR with Daniel Hanley and Doug Oakley for the full season with Eric Rockwell joining the pair for the four-hour endurance event at Daytona. The 2026 season marks the team's continued collaboration with BHA to campaign the Elantra N TCR, further expanding Hyundai's footprint on the IMPC grid.

The stable of 2026 Elantra N TCR cars will continue to use the dynamic livery that highlights the iconic Performance Blue and the signature N logo design elements that are synonymous with Hyundai N as the season kicks off at Daytona International Speedway. With a roster fueled by a perfect storm of veteran experience and rookie fire, Hyundai is set to ignite the 2026 season with a lineup that knows exactly how to dominate the TCR class.

This marks the beginning of an exciting season, starting with the Roar Before the Rolex 24 on Jan. 16-18, followed by the BMW M Endurance Challenge at Daytona on Jan. 23.

Hyundai Racing Continues Hyundai Hope on Wheels Campaign

For the third-straight season, Hyundai Hope on Wheels will donate $100 for every lap led by a Hyundai vehicle to a specific local hospital at every race in the 2026 season. Hyundai has raised nearly $80,000 through this on-track performance initiative in 2024 and 2025 combined. These Hyundai Hope on Wheels funds support pediatric cancer research and Hyundai's commitment to helping find a cure. In 2026, the No. 33 will sport a dedicated Hyundai Hope on Wheels livery. In addition, Hyundai Hope on Wheels has committed to donating an additional $5,000 when the No. 33 lands on the podium and $10,000 if the No. 33 wins.

