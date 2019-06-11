Hyundai Announces All-New 2020 Hyundai Palisade SUV Pricing

- All-New 2020 Hyundai Palisade Flagship SUV Brings Exceptional Comfort, Technology and Safety in a Bold Midsize SUV

- Palisade offers seating for up to eight and commodious cargo space with convenient features like power third-row seats and One-Touch second-row seats for ease of use

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai has released pricing for its new premium flagship three-row Palisade SUV. The 2020 Palisade rides on an all-new SUV chassis with exceptional second- and third-row roominess coupled with generous cargo area and reconfiguration flexibility. The Palisade is produced in Ulsan, Korea and will be available at U.S. dealerships soon.

Model

Engine

Transmission

Drivetrain

MSRP*

SE

3.8L V6 GDI

8-Speed Automatic SHIFTRONIC®

FWD

$31,550

SEL

3.8L V6 GDI

8-Speed Automatic SHIFTRONIC®

FWD

$33,500

Limited

3.8L V6 GDI

8-Speed Automatic SHIFTRONIC®

FWD

$44,700

SE

3.8L V6 GDI

8-Speed Automatic SHIFTRONIC®

AWD

$33,250

SEL

3.8L V6 GDI

8-Speed Automatic SHIFTRONIC®

AWD

$35,200

Limited

3.8L V6 GDI

8-Speed Automatic SHIFTRONIC®

AWD

$46,400

* Freight Charges for the 2020MY Palisade are $1,045.

Hyundai Motor America reserves the right to change prices and features at any time.

HYUNDAI MOTOR AMERICA
Hyundai Motor America is focused on delivering an outstanding customer experience grounded in design leadership, engineering excellence and exceptional value in every vehicle we sell. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to deliver peace of mind to our customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 830 dealerships nationwide, with the majority sold in the U.S. built at U.S. manufacturing facilities, including Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

