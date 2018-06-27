Hyundai Announces Pricing for All-New 2019 Santa Fe

Hyundai SmartSense

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist



Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist



Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist



Safe Exit Assist



Lane Keeping Assist



Driver Attention Warning



Smart Cruise Control with Stop and Go



High Beam Assist

Bolder design

Increased visibility, cabin and storage space

Idle Stop and Go

Eight-speed automatic transmission

Improved EPA estimated fuel economy of 25 mpg combined

Rear View Monitor with parking guidance

Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay™

Dual front and rear 2.1-amp USB charge ports

The all-new Santa Fe includes all of this with a small price increase of $550 compared with the 2018 Santa Fe Sport.

The five-passenger Santa Fe Sport is now called Santa Fe. The current long wheelbase three-row, seven-passenger model called Santa Fe will be renamed Santa Fe XL for the 2019 model year. An all-new three-row, eight-passenger SUV is currently under development and will carry an all-new name.

"The new Santa Fe underlines our commitment to safety through new standard features like Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist," said Mike O'Brien, vice president, product, corporate and digital planning, Hyundai Motor America. "We have been a leader in adopting key safety features into our vehicles at attractive prices. Families are going to really appreciate Santa Fe's blend of technology, interior space and striking looks."

Model Drivetrain MSRP* SE 2.4 Front-Wheel Drive $25,500 SE 2.4 All-Wheel Drive $27,200 SEL 2.4 Front-Wheel Drive $27,600 SEL 2.4 All-Wheel Drive $29,300 SEL Plus 2.4 Front-Wheel Drive $29,800 SEL Plus 2.4 All-Wheel Drive $31,500 Limited 2.4 Front-Wheel Drive $32,600 Limited 2.4 All-Wheel Drive $34,300 Ultimate 2.4 Front-Wheel Drive $35,450 Ultimate 2.4 All-Wheel Drive $37,150 Limited 2.0T Front-Wheel Drive $34,200 Limited 2.0T All-Wheel Drive $35,900 Ultimate 2.0T Front-Wheel Drive $37,100 Ultimate 2.0T All-Wheel Drive $38,800

*Freight charges for the 2019 model year Santa Fe are $980. Pricing in this release does not include freight.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America is focused on delivering an outstanding customer experience grounded in design leadership, engineering excellence and exceptional value in every vehicle we sell. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to deliver peace of mind to our customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 830 dealerships nationwide and the majority sold in the U.S. are built at U.S. manufacturing facilities, including Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

