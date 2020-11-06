Hyundai Announces Pricing for High-Performance Sonata N Line with 290 HP and 311 LB-FT of Torque

"Consistent with our N Line Philosophy, the Sonata N Line will bring 290 horsepower and performance to the street," said Olabisi Boyle, vice president, Product Planning and Mobility Strategy, Hyundai Motor North America. "It is composed and responsive on the road and quick with its turbocharged 2.5L engine. On a twisty road, you can move through tight turns confidently and be thrilled with its capability."

Sonata N Line Powertrain

Based on the 2020 Sonata's new 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine, the N Line version adds a turbocharger, a different cylinder head, and unique internals. These changes put the horsepower at 290 at 5,800 rpm and the torque at 311 lb.-ft. at 1,650-4,000 rpm. These numbers are a significant increase over the standard Sonata's 191-horsepower 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine or its optional 180-horsepower turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine.

Smartstream 2.5L Turbo GDI+MPI and N Wet DCT Technical Highlights

All-new design and engine structure

High tumble combustion system



High volumetric efficiency



Exhaust manifold integrated cylinder head



Piston cooling gallery



Split cooling and cross flow cooling system

Enhanced fuel efficiency

GDI and MPI dual injection system



Integrated thermal management system



Cooled exhaust gas recirculation

Dynamic response

eCVVT driven by DC motor



High-response variable induction system

N Eight-Speed Wet Dual-Clutch Transmission

Optimized eight-speed layout



Electric oil pump and accumulator

N Eight-Speed Wet Dual-Clutch Transmission

Hyundai developed the new N DCT with manual or fully automatic modes and eight speeds for improved acceleration and efficiency. The N DCT is equipped with electronic actuators that operate the dual clutch, providing ride comfort, fuel efficiency, and driving fun. Unlike a dry dual-clutch transmission, the wet N DCT uses oil to significantly improve lubrication and cooling performance, as required of higher-torque applications. The wet-type dual-clutch transmission uses an electric oil pump for increased thermal endurance and reduced direct parasitic drag on the powertrain. The N DCT was fully developed in-house by N brand engineers, with a fun-to-drive tuning focus. This transmission is similar to the one found in the high-performance 2021 Veloster N.

N Power Shift

N Power Shift (NPS) engages when the car accelerates with more than 90 percent throttle demand, mitigating torque reduction by using upshifts to deliver maximum power to the wheels through each gear change. This gives the driver a responsive feeling of dynamic acceleration when shifting.

Driving Experience Customization

Along with other updated features, such as Rev Matching and Launch Control, Sonata N Line is optimized to automatically sense driving styles and road conditions to optimize shift points. For example, the car will hold lower gears longer during performance driving for better acceleration out of corners. Conversely, if the driver is aggressively pushing the car on a twisty road, the car will use the full range of available engine RPM to maximize performance. All of these features can be configured in Sonata N Line's improved infotainment system, using the latest operating system shown on a high-definition 10.25-inch display.

N DCT Engineering

Sonata N Line's N DCT transmission employs two clutch assemblies, one for odd gears and one for even and reverse gears. The clutch actuator assembly utilizes a lightweight electric motor-driven system for greater efficiency, optimized shift response, and compact packaging. It also deploys an external damper for improved NVH (noise, vibration, and harshness). The N DCT uses an electromechanical gear actuator, yielding a lightweight design, higher fuel efficiency, and precise shifting control via the engine's electronic control unit. The N DCT gearing assembly uses hollow input shafts for an ultra-lightweight and extremely responsive shifting character.

Sonata N Line Design Elements

The Sonata N Line has a unique body kit with a deeper front fascia and four exhaust outlets instead of the standard Sonata's two. Inside, shoppers will notice bolstered sport seats and N Brand red stitching throughout. The digital instrument display changes when switched through driving modes, which include Normal, Sport, Sport +, and custom. In addition to changing the cluster, toggling through them alters the steering weight and the speed and strategy of the transmission's shifts.

N Line Exterior Design Elements (Sonata N Line build upon the well-equipped Sonata SEL)

N unique 19-inch alloy wheels

245/40 R19 all-season tires or optional 245/40 R19 summer tires (warm weather regions)

N front and rear fascias

Rear spoiler

Panoramic sunroof

Glossy black side mirrors and window surround

N dual exhaust with quad tips

N badging

Full LED taillights

N Line Interior Design Elements

N sport front seats with Nappa leather bolsters and Dinamica ® suede inserts

suede inserts Leather-wrapped N sport steering wheel

12.3-inch LCD cluster display

Wireless device charging

Hyundai Digital Key

Aluminum pedals

Second row air vent

Proximity key with push button start and hands-free trunk release

LED interior lighting including ambient lighting

Auto-dimming mirror with HomeLink

Sonata N Line Driving Dynamics

Sonata N Line has the power, acceleration, and handling that will make drivers smile, just like other N Brand vehicles do. A quick-ratio rack-mounted motor-driven power steering system provides enhanced steering feel, and larger 13.6-inch front and 12.8-inch rear brakes bring Sonata N Line to a quick stop.

Sonata N Line Mechanical Improvements

Enhancement Benefit 2.5T Smartstream GDI/MPI Engine More power and torque N 8-speed Wet DCT Higher cooling capacity + efficiency Chassis Bushing Higher rigidity to cope with increased chassis

stress from cornering Rack-mounted MDPS Quicker response with different gear ratio for a

more sporting nature Mono Tube Dampener Specially tuned dampener for increased road-

holding ability Active Sound Design and Sport Exhaust note Increased engine sound for driving enjoyment Braking Upgrades (pad friction material, disc size

and cooling) Greater stopping power and higher heat

capacity Launch Control Quicker off-the-line starts Dedicated N Line Seats Higher grip-side bolsters to hold you while

cornering



2021 Sonata N Line 2021 Sonata Engine mount

stiffness +22% 215.8 N/㎜ 176.6 N/㎜ Trans mount

stiffness +30% 294.3 N/㎜ 225.6 N/㎜ "Rollrod" mount

stiffness +44% 323.7 N/㎜ 225.4 N/㎜ Spring stiffness

(F/R) same / +5% 2.6 / 4.2 2.6 / 4.0 Stability bar

diameters (F/R) +5% / +18% Φ23.2 / Φ20 Φ22.2 / Φ17 Shocks N Line tune Base tune Steering 64 mm/rev (rack mounted) 60 mm/rev (column mounted) Tires 245/40R19 (all-season or summer

based on region) 205/65R16,215/55R17,

235/45R18,245/40R19

Infotainment

At the center of the dashboard, a large 10.25-inch HD screen enables occupants to interact easily with the audio-video and navigation (AVN) functions. This screen can also accommodate a split-screen function that allows audio and navigation to be displayed simultaneously. Sonata SEL, SEL Plus, Limited, and N Line models include three years of complimentary Blue Link services.

Hyundai SmartSense

The following SmartSense safety features are standard on the Sonata N Line:

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) with Pedestrian Detection

Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go

High Beam Assist

Lane Keeping Assist

Lane Follow Assist

Driver Attention Warning

Rear Occupant Warning (ROA) door logic

Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist with Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist

Safety Exit Warning

Blue Link®

The new Sonata N Line features Hyundai's Blue Link connected car system, which uses embedded telematics to allow drivers to remote start their vehicle and control interior temperature using the MyHyundai smartphone app. The app also allows users to either remote lock or unlock their doors and to find their vehicle in a crowded parking lot with Car Finder and remote horn and lights.

Digital Key

Continuing to promote the latest advances in technology, the all-new Sonata N Line has an optional smartphone-based Hyundai Digital Key. Digital Key uses a dedicated mobile app, Near Field Communication (NFC), and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) technology to allow a Sonata to be unlocked, started, and driven without a physical key, via applicable Android smartphones. Sonata's Digital Key also allows secure sharing of virtual keys with family and friends.

*Freight charges for the 2021 Sonata N Line are $995 and are not included in the above chart.

Hyundai Motor America

At Hyundai Motor America, we believe everyone deserves better. From the way we design and build our cars to the way we treat the people who drive them, making things better is at the heart of everything we do. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to create a better experience for customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 820 dealerships nationwide and nearly half of those sold in the U.S. are built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

Please visit our media website at www.HyundaiNews.com

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America

Related Links

www.hyundainews.com

