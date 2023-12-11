Hyundai Appoints Michel Poirier to Lead Aftersales and Customer Experience Division

News provided by

Hyundai Motor America

11 Dec, 2023, 11:00 ET

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America has appointed Michel Poirier as vice president of aftersales and customer experience, a new division for Hyundai. In support of the company's customer experience (CX) strategy, the new division includes both the retail and aftersales functions to streamline CX efforts and increase efficiencies. Retail experience responsibilities include dealership training and customer satisfaction for sales and service, while aftersales include dealer service programs and operations, parts and accessory sales, owner marketing, technical assistance, and warranty administration. Poirier starts today and reports to Randy Parker, CEO, Hyundai Motor America.

Continue Reading
Michel Poirier, vice president, after-sales and customer experience, Hyundai Motor America
Michel Poirier, vice president, after-sales and customer experience, Hyundai Motor America

"Michel joins Hyundai Motor America from Hyundai Auto Canada where he was able to deliver great results growing the parts and accessories business and improving customer satisfaction leading their customer experience and aftersales team there," said Randy Parker, CEO, Hyundai Motor America. "He will add immense value to this newly structured team at Hyundai with his 30 plus years of experience in the automotive industry."

Poirier was previously at Hyundai Auto Canada and prior to that held positions with Industrial Alliance Dealer Services as regional sales director and General Motors of Canada as national accessories sales manager. Previous roles incorporated leadership, strategic planning, financial analysis, sales, distribution, marketing, promotional activities, and retail dealership experience.

Dave VandeLinde, the previous vice president of aftersales at Hyundai Motor America, recently retired from the company. Hyundai thanks him for his significant contributions to the business.

Hyundai Motor America
Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 830 dealers sold more than 724,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America

Also from this source

Hyundai Announces 2024 Kona Electric Pricing

Hyundai Announces 2024 Kona Electric Pricing

Hyundai Motor America today announced pricing and equipment details for the all-new, larger and more capable 2024 Hyundai Kona Electric. This...
Hyundai IONIQ 6 Named The Drive's Best EV of 2023

Hyundai IONIQ 6 Named The Drive's Best EV of 2023

The Hyundai IONIQ 6 has been named The Best EV of 2023 by The Drive for its compelling mix of performance, practicality, and accessibility. The...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.