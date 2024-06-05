Hyundai Awarded 'OEM of the Year' by WardsAuto at Annual AutoTech Detroit Conference

Hyundai awarded collaborative partnership of the year with Parkopedia

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America was named 'OEM of the Year' by WardsAuto at the AutoTech Detroit Conference in Novi, Mich. This is the second time Hyundai has been awarded the top honor by the organization. Hyundai also received the 'Collaborative Partnership of the Year' award with Parkopedia for combined work on the launch of the innovative Hyundai Pay service introduced in the 2024 Hyundai Kona. Through WardsAuto's community, connections and event power, and the research expertise of Wards Intelligence, the brand provides expert direction into automotive and technology leadership.

Hyundai Motor America awarded OEM of the Year at AutoTech Detroit on June 4, 2024. Hans-Hendrik Puvogel, COO, Parkopedia and John Robb, President, HATCI accept the ‘Collaborative Partnership of the Year’ award on June 4, 2024 at AutoTech Detroit.

"Hyundai appreciates the prestigious 'OEM of the Year' honor by WardsAuto for a second time, the company was also awarded in 2021," said Randy Parker, CEO, Hyundai Motor America. "The honors further acknowledges our efforts in providing leading-edge products, creative designs and forward-thinking technologies, all at reasonable price-points. As consumers navigate the competitive vehicle landscape we hope awards such as this will educate shoppers on Hyundai's vast vehicle line-up and multiple propulsions including EVs, HEVs and PHEVs."

"Hyundai is one automaker that never fails to wow us. It has consistently delivered reliable, affordable and oftentimes groundbreaking battery-electric vehicles at this early stage of the industry's transformation to electrification," said David Zoia, senior director, content, Wards Intelligence. "While some are slowing investment in BEVs, Hyundai has pledged billions toward development of new models and their electronic architectures. It also continues to make rapid advancements in cockpit technology and design, as evidenced by its many Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX award wins in recent years. Simply put, when it comes to innovation, Hyundai remains a leader."

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (in development in Georgia), and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

