Hyundai Awarded Two Vehicles on the 2026 Best Cars for the Money List by U.S. News and World Report

For a second year, Elantra Hybrid awarded Best Compact Hybrid for the Money

For a third consecutive year, Tucson awarded Best Compact SUV for the Money

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hyundai Elantra Hybrid and Tucson have made the 2026 Best Cars for the Money list by U.S. News and World Report. The Elantra Hybrid received Best Compact Hybrid for the second year in a row, while the Tucson earned Best Compact SUV for the third consecutive year and the fifth time overall. These awards recognize the best value and quality in each class and will be presented at the Washington Auto Show in Washington, D.C. on January 22.

2026 Hyundai Tucson is photographed in California City, Calif., on July 16, 2025. The Hyundai Elantra Hybrid is photographed in San Pedro, Calif., on July 16, 2025.

"In a climate where affordability is a key factor in selecting a vehicle, the U.S. News and World Report Best Cars for the Money is a timely assessment," said Ricky Lao, director, product planning, Hyundai Motor North America. "The Elantra Hybrid and Tucson each offer practical features in the compact sedan and SUV segment with starting MSRPs below $30,000. Hyundai's product lineup ensures options for every budget and lifestyle."

The Elantra Hybrid offers strong fuel efficiency with an estimated 49 mpg city/52 mpg highway/50 mpg combined fuel economy and delivers customer-friendly features and a more unique, purposeful, and playful character.

The Tucson is Hyundai's best‑selling model and offers five trim options - 2.5L ICE, Hybrid, Hybrid N Line, Plug‑in Hybrid, and XRT - each designed to deliver enhanced comfort, convenience, and safety based on buyer preferences.

"The Best Cars for the Money awards highlight vehicles that blend good ownership experiences with long-lasting value," said Alex Kwanten, Autos managing editor at U.S. News. "The Elantra Hybrid and Tucson deliver loads of style, value and capability for their prices, and they stay inexpensive over time. Both are repeat winners as a result, notching nine of these awards between them since 2021."

About U.S. News Best Cars

Since 2007, U.S. News Best Cars, the automotive channel of U.S. News & World Report, has published rankings and reviews of the majority of new vehicles sold in America. Each year, U.S. News also publishes the Best Cars Awards, including Best Vehicle Brands, Best Cars for the Money and Best Cars for Families. U.S. News Best Cars supports car shoppers throughout the entire car buying journey, offering industry-leading advice for researching cars and finding cars for sale, as well as its U.S. News Best Price Program.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, several cutting-edge R&D facilities and more than 855 independent dealers. These operations are part of Hyundai Motor Group, which is investing $26 billion in the U.S. from 2025 to 2028. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

