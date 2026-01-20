Hyundai Palisade and Venue Named to Best Cars of 2026 List by Newsmax Maxlife

Maxlife's 12 Best Cars of 2026 based on real-world value, practicality, and driving experience

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The all-new Hyundai Palisade and Venue have been named to the Best Cars of 2026 list by Newsmax Maxlife. The Palisade was named Best Non-luxury three-row SUV and the Venue Best Lowest Price vehicle. The Best Cars of 2026 by Maxlife include the best vehicles focusing on real-world value, practicality, and driving experience so customers can drive smarter, safer, and in style this year. Hundreds of new vehicles were evaluated by NewsMax's Car Coach Contributor, Lauren Fix.

"Having two Hyundai vehicles on the Best Cars of 2026 list by NewsMax Maxlife is a true testament to Hyundai's commitment in providing what customers prioritize," said Ricky Lao, director, product planning, Hyundai Motor North America. "The 2026 Palisade and Venue each offer practical features and uncompromised safety at different ends of the vehicle lineup – from a compact crossover to a spacious three-row SUV with multiple powertrains. Hyundai offers something for every lifestyle and stage of life."

The Palisade was recognized for its spacious three rows of seating as a family-friendly SUV starting around $40,430 and with multiple powertrain options, including a hybrid. Highlights for the compact crossover, Venue, include good passenger space, strong fuel efficiency (city 29 mpg/highway 33 mpg/combined 31 mpg), a compact size ideal for city driving, and a budget-friendly price, making it a practical choice for many drivers. Each vehicle has recently enjoyed sales success with both Palisade and Venue having their best sales year ever in 2025.

"Hyundai continues to raise the bar in 2026 with standout vehicles like the redesigned Palisade and the Hyundai Venue, which delivers exceptional value, premium features, and cutting-edge technology that appeal to families and forward-thinking drivers alike. These models confirm Hyundai's commitment to quality, value and innovation," said Lauren Fix, The Car Coach®, Newsmax Contributor and Host of The Drive with Lauren and Karl.

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, several cutting-edge R&D facilities and more than 855 independent dealers. These operations are part of Hyundai Motor Group, which is investing $26 billion in the U.S. from 2025 to 2028. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

