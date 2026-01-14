Hyundai and UCI Health collaborate on child safety seat program, winning two Pinnacle Awards

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America earned two honors in the 2025 Pinnacle Awards for Business for its partnership with UCI Health to advance community health and safety in Orange County, California, home of Hyundai's North America headquarters. The company received the Platinum award in the Health and Safety Leadership category and the Diamond Award in the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) category.

Hyundai Wins 'Platinum' and 'Diamond' in 2025 Pinnacle Awards for Business

Through Hyundai Hope, Hyundai Motor America's corporate social responsibility initiative, the company is committed to fostering a culture of safety by supporting child passenger safety education programs nationwide. Since 2022, Hyundai has partnered with more than 10 leading hospitals to increase awareness of best practices for buckling in young passengers. In 2025, Hyundai expanded this effort by partnering with UCI Health, one of California's largest academic health systems, to advance child passenger safety across Orange County and support the growth of UCI Health's diabetes care program.

"Hyundai is honored to receive two Pinnacle Awards for its partnership with UCI Health," said Brandon Ramirez, director, corporate social responsibility, Hyundai Motor North America. "By partnering with trusted institutions, we are promoting safe practices in buckling children up as well as fostering access to preventative health services. This recognition underscores our broader commitment to uplifting children and families in the communities we serve, and our goal to help people live safer, healthier lives."

Research shows that properly installed car seats can prevent injuries, making education essential to increase awareness and promote best practices. To help address this need, Hyundai partnered with UCI Health to support its car seat safety education programs which provide free inspections for families in need in Orange County, California.

The expansion of this partnership builds on Hyundai's collaboration with the UCI Health Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHC), two community-based clinics in Santa Ana and Anaheim, California, that provide high-quality primary care, dental, and mental health services to low-income and underserved populations, including individuals with limited English proficiency and those experiencing homelessness. By combining vehicle safety advocacy with community health investment, Hyundai is supporting a holistic approach to well-being, empowering families with knowledge, resources, and access to essential care.

From AI-powered innovations to purpose-driven campaigns, the Pinnacle Awards spotlight the creative and strategic work shaping the future of marketing, public relations, communications, and social media.

Hyundai Hope

Hyundai Hope is the corporate social responsibility initiative from Hyundai Motor North America, committed to the principle of Progress for Humanity and the goal of improving the well-being of society. Hyundai Hope dedicates time, talent, and resources to nonprofit organizations that support health, safety, education, and sustainability, fostering positive growth in communities. For more information, visit www.HyundaiHope.com.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, several cutting-edge R&D facilities and more than 855 independent dealers. These operations are part of Hyundai Motor Group, which is investing $26 billion in the U.S. from 2025 to 2028. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

