Hyundai Awards Santa Clara University’s Office of Sustainability with a $100,000 Grant

Through the Fill It Forward Challenge and Hyundai Drive the Future initiative, the three universities made a significant impact in helping the environment and limiting plastic use. Together, the three universities saved over 790 lbs of plastic, reduced over 3,950 lbs of waste, saved 75,069 kWH of power (enough to power approximately 7 homes for a year), and reduced 57,948 lbs of emissions (equivalent to the emissions released by four passenger vehicles).

"The students, faculty and staff at each university demonstrated unwavering commitment to the Fill It Forward Challenge, spreading awareness about water sustainability and directly contributing to a cause that makes the world a better and cleaner place," said Erik Thomas, senior group manager, Experiential Marketing, Hyundai Motor America. "We congratulate Santa Clara University and look forward to the impact that it will continue to make on our environment."

Fill It Forward Challenge

Students and faculty members received branded water bottles and university-specific tags, connecting them to the Cupanion Fill It ForwardTM app, which took their reuse experience to a whole new level. Each time participants refilled and scanned their water bottles, Cupanion gave clean water to someone in need and water based projects around the world got funding. The app tracked the number of entries and the school with the most scanned refills was named the winner.

The Drive the Future: A Hyundai Experience activations were managed by INNOCEAN USA. Van Wagner Sports — the athletics multimedia rights holder for LMU, Pepperdine, and Santa Clara — secured the partnership with Hyundai.

