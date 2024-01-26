Hyundai Calls on Football Fans to Conquer the Weekend in New Viking-Themed Santa Fe Marketing Campaign

"With the all-new Santa Fe, we are bringing joy to every customer journey, whether that is running weekday errands, or going on a weekend family adventure – Hyundai is there for every moment, no matter where their journey takes them," said Angela Zepeda, chief marketing officer, Hyundai Motor America. "The Santa Fe is all about rugged adventure with smart innovations and convenient technologies. We're having a lot of fun with how this comes to life in our advertising campaign featuring a Viking family that we think will resonate with viewers during football's championship weekend."

The revamped Santa Fe showcases an array of technological capabilities alongside rugged available features such as HTRAC all-wheel drive and all-terrain tires. Launching this capable SUV necessitated equally potent storytelling to effectively convey the abundance of fun it offers. That's why Hyundai hit the road (or off-road, to be precise) with "VIKINGS", showcasing the stunning design of the new Santa Fe amidst breathtaking natural landscapes and rough terrains.

"Too often we get lost in day-to-day worries, errands, sports practices, family events and everything in-between to see the joy in our everyday life," says Jason Sperling, chief creative officer of INNOCEAN USA. "We created this campaign to remind viewers that when you're not worried about what your car can do, you can lose yourself in any adventure – big or small. It's that sense of joy we hope Hyundai can bring to families with the new Santa Fe."

Complementing the impressive all-new Santa Fe's dynamic power is an equally heroic soundtrack—the iconic Heart track, "Barracuda." The 60-second ad running during the championship games will be the first national advertising for the 2024 Santa Fe, which had its initial U.S. reveal at the LA Auto Show in November 2023. Following the championship games, 60-, 30- and 15- second spots will run throughout the year during various sporting events and across multiple broadcast, radio, social, and digital media platforms.

The 15-second ads will specifically highlight new available features of the Santa Fe including, HTRAC all-wheel drive, best-in-class rear cargo spacei, dual wireless charging, panoramic display, third-row seating, tailgate, towing capabilities.

Hyundai will also showcase their Hybrid and XRT models in April of this year. The Santa Fe Hybrid touts a powerful marriage of capability and fuel efficiency, while the XRT features larger tires and a raised suspension to enhance your off-roading experience.

The new spots were directed by Oscar-nominated film and TV commercial directors Will Speck and Josh Gordon, well-known for their work on the GEICO Cavemen commercials. The social campaign was directed by Cannes-shortlisted up-and-comer Nicolas Gordon. The work was produced by the award-winning production company Furlined.

The Santa Fe marketing campaign was developed in collaboration with Hyundai's agency of record, INNOCEAN USA, while its media agency, Canvas, coordinated the media buys.

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (in development in Georgia), and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

i Class comparison of cargo volume behind front seats (with all rear seats folded down) based on primary compact SUV competitors as defined by Hyundai Motor America. Competitors within this class are the Chevrolet Blazer, Ford Edge, Honda Passport, Jeep Cherokee, Nissan Murano, Subaru Outback, Toyota Venza, and Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport. Claim based on comparison of specifications on manufacturer websites.

