Hyundai Celebrates International Women's Day with Kick Off of Fifth Annual Women in STEM Scholarship Program

Hyundai supports females in STEM-related education by awarding scholarships to the next generation of women leaders

Five female STEM students to receive a $10,000 scholarship

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of International Women's Day, Hyundai Motor America has opened applications for its fifth annual Hyundai Women in STEM Scholarship. In September, five female STEM students will receive a scholarship in the amount of $10,000 each.

Since launching the scholarship in 2020, Hyundai has provided $250,000 to the next generation of women leaders, helping to close the gender gap in STEM fields such as engineering, mobility and autonomous driving.

"Hyundai is dedicated to making a richer journey possible for all," said Angela Zepeda, chief marketing officer, Hyundai Motor America. "Emphasizing and investing in women in STEM is crucial for shaping the future. With this scholarship, we look to help drive positive change and empower women as they continue their education."

For 2024, applicants are to write an essay on how EV technology can help create a more sustainable future and discuss whether the shift towards EVs is the best path for improving global mobility and environmental health. Recipients must be high school seniors or undergraduate students who identify as female, reside in the United States and plan to pursue or are pursuing a STEM-related field of education.

Applications are open now until June 20, 2024. More information can be found at www.tun.com/scholarships/the-hyundai-women-in-stem-scholarship/.

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (in development in Georgia), and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

