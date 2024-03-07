Hyundai Collaborates with Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Miami to Promote Child Passenger Safety.

Hyundai donates $15,000 to Nicklaus Children's Hospital to support the car seat safety program

Nicklaus Children's Hospital's car seat safety program provides child passenger safety education and free car seat inspections and installations

MIAMI, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Hope, the corporate social responsibility initiative of Hyundai Motor America, recently presented Nicklaus Children's Hospital with a $15,000 donation to the Car Seat Safety Program. The donation will allow the hospital to expand its efforts in providing child passenger safety education and free onsite safety seat checks and installations to the communities it serves. A ceremonial check was presented to Nicklaus Children's Hospital.

"Hyundai is committed to developing safe, industry-leading vehicles, and a top priority is protecting our passengers and other road users," said Cole Stutz, chief safety officer, Hyundai Motor North America. "We are proud to support Nicklaus Children's Hospital and provide more car seat safety education and outreach programs at the local level."

Many families experience obstacles to obtaining the appropriate safety seat for their child, and often resort to using expired, recalled, or otherwise unserviceable seats. Research shows that correctly using safety seats can prevent injuries in child passengers while on the road, and education is key to spreading awareness. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration also recently enforced new federal standards that will make car seats easier to use and better at protecting their occupants. Therefore, programs like these will be critical in educating and administering the new standards to the community.

"Nicklaus Children's Hospital is the child safety and injury prevention authority in South Florida. Through the support of Hyundai Hope, our programs can provide more resources and education to our community. These donations are crucial to our safety programs' success and allow us to expand outreach and educational opportunities for all the families we serve," said, Malvina Duncan, Nicklaus Children's community outreach injury prevention coordinator and SAFE KIDS Miami-Dade County coordinator.

A portion of the donation will be used to purchase car seats for the car seat safety program at Nicklaus Children's Hospital.

Nicklaus Children's Hospital is the lead organization for the Miami-Dade County SAFE KIDS Coalition, offering programs that prevent childhood injuries in the community. The hospital's robust Car Seat Safety Program offers free onsite car seat checks and installations, helping families ensure they are using the appropriate safety seats according to their child's age and weight and installing the device correctly. The hospital helps families identify the appropriate car seats for their children and accommodates children with special needs by providing specialized car seats. The program installs and checks approximately 225 car seats per year and provides education on topics of child passenger safety, including vehicular heatstroke and rollover prevention, to over 500 caregivers and children.

About Nicklaus Children's Hospital Founded in 1950 by Variety Clubs International, Nicklaus Children's Hospital is South Florida's only licensed specialty hospital exclusively for children, with approximately 850 attending physicians, including more than 500 pediatric subspecialists. The 307-bed hospital is renowned for excellence in all aspects of pediatric medicine with many specialty programs routinely ranked among the best in the nation by U.S. News & World Report since 2008. The hospital is also home to the largest pediatric teaching program in the southeastern United States and since 2003 has been designated an American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) Magnet facility, the nursing profession's most prestigious institutional honor. For more information, please visit www.nicklauschildrens.org

Hyundai Hope is a corporate social responsibility initiative from Hyundai Motor North America, committed to the principal of Progress for Humanity and the goal of improving the wellbeing of society. Hyundai Hope dedicates time and supplies resources to nonprofit organizations that support the health and safety of individuals and foster positive growth in communities. For more information, visit www.HyundaiHope.com.

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (in development in Georgia), and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

