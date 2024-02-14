Hyundai Conquers the Big Game with Multi-Brand Instagram Takeover

"When looking for ways to make a splash during football's biggest game, we wanted to take a unique approach to reaching our customers where they are during the big game, outside just another advertisement in a very crowded field – and this Instagram takeover was the perfect opportunity," said Angela Zepeda, chief marketing officer, Hyundai Motor America. "Thanks to all the brands who partnered with us to celebrate the joy of conquering the weekend in the Santa Fe."

Over the two-day period, the campaign resulted in:

22 participating brands across a wide spectrum of services and sectors

across a wide spectrum of services and sectors +100 pieces of content over a 2-day period

over a 2-day period 30M Reel plays

Reel plays 31.4M post impressions

post impressions 19.1M accounts reached

accounts reached 59.8K post engagements (a 862% increase compared to the previous two days)

post engagements (a 862% increase compared to the previous two days) 42.8K accounts engaged (a 665% increase compared to the previous two days)

Hyundai partnered with over 20 brands for unique football themed content that also highlighted the Santa Fe, including:

"This proved to be an extremely rewarding weekend for the 22 brands that joined in the fun and took over Hyundai's Insta channel. From idea to execution, the incredible wave of content and collaboration with dozens of brands happened in a matter of days and serves as a good reminder that you don't need to be on the broadcast to get a big brand lift," said Jason Sperling, Chief Creative Officer for INNOCEAN.

The Big Hyundai Handoff participating brands include: Adobe, Bestfriends.org, Booking.com, Boys & Girls Clubs, Drumstick, El Patio Foods, Heal the Bay, Houston Texans, Igloo, Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, LA Rams, Michael's, Mint Mobile, Optimist Drinks, Opendoor, Planet Fitness, Red Lobster, Super73 Electric Motorbikes, SUPLMNT, Wienerschnitzel, Weber Grills, ZOA Energy.

The Instagram takeover is part of Hyundai's ongoing marketing campaign for the 2024 Santa Fe that launched with a 60-second Viking-themed broadcast commercial during football's championship games on Jan. 28. The ad – which features the iconic song "Barracuda" by Heart – showcased the completely redesigned Santa Fe, with its technology capabilities and rugged features like all-wheel drive and all-terrain tires. The ads during championship weekend resulted in reaching 110M+ viewers across the two games. Hyundai also purchased regional buys for the Viking-themed ad during and around the big game in target markets.

The 60- and 30-second ads will continue to run throughout the year during various sporting events and across multiple broadcast, radio and digital media platforms.

There will also be a series of 15-second ads as part of the campaign that specifically highlight new features of the Santa Fe including, all-wheel drive, dual wireless charging, panoramic display, third-row seating, tailgate, towing capabilities and the XRT trim, specifically. This content and more will also extend across Hyundai's social media channels such as TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

The Santa Fe marketing campaign was developed in collaboration with Hyundai's agency of record, INNOCEAN USA, while its media agency, Canvas, coordinated the media buys.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (in development in Georgia), and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok

