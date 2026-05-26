Hyundai Dealers Introduce New Mobile Service to Deliver a More Convenient Maintenance Experience

Specially equipped dealer operated mobile service vehicles provide select maintenance and repairs at owner's preferred locations across the U.S.

Reduces service time and disruption compared to traditional service visits

Expands service capacity while maintaining Hyundai service quality standards

Delivered through participating Hyundai dealers in the mobile service program

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Participating Hyundai dealers are rolling out a mobile service program across the U.S. with support from Hyundai to enhance customer convenience and help address service capacity limitations from increased demand due to Hyundai's sales growth. The mobile service vehicles will handle approved maintenance and routine repairs like oil changes, tire rotations, software updates, brake pad and rotor replacements, service campaigns and wash/detailing at customers' homes or workplaces. After a successful dealer pilot demonstrating clear dealer and customer adoption, additional dealers nationwide will be targeted to expand the mobile service, with a goal of 150 active mobile units by the end of the year.

A Hyundai mobile service van is photographed in New Port Richey, FL., on May 12, 2026.

"The introduction of dealer operated mobile service extends the current myHyundaiCare experience beyond the traditional dealership visit," said Michel Poirier, vice president, aftersales and customer experience, Hyundai Motor America. "Offering customers the ability to schedule maintenance at their homes or workplaces minimizes time loss and disruption, representing a convenience-driven service innovation. This modern, seamless approach aligns with contemporary customer expectations for efficient and accessible service experiences."

Hyundai supports participating dealerships by offering guidance on upfitting mobile service vehicles with necessary equipment, software, and Dealer Management System (DMS) integrations. Mobile services use factory trained technicians and genuine Hyundai parts so that customers will receive the same standards of service they experience at a dealership service department. Mobile service appointments are scheduled directly with dealers by visiting a participating dealer's online service page and looking for mobile service options. Hyundai will provide one-on-one coaching to dealer partners to help ensure success.

Hyundai dealers are making significant, long-term investments to expand capacity, improve service quality, and deliver a stronger more convenient ownership experience. Through the mobile service program, dealers will improve service retention by keeping routine maintenance in‑network and strengthen owner loyalty throughout the vehicle lifecycle.1











1 Mobile service is provided by independently owned and operated Hyundai dealerships. Dealers are solely responsible for mobile service operations, including vehicles, personnel, scheduling, and service execution. Hyundai's role is limited to program support.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, several cutting-edge R&D facilities and more than 855 independent dealers. These operations are part of Hyundai Motor Group, which is investing $26 billion in the U.S. from 2025 to 2028. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America