Hyundai Debuts U.S.-Built 2025 IONIQ 5 Range, Including New Adventure-Ready XRT

Upgraded 2025 IONIQ 5 models, including the new XRT, arrive at Hyundai dealerships this fall to broaden IONIQ 5's appeal. The factory-built 2025 IONIQ 5 XRT brings additional off-road capability and a bolder, more rugged appearance to this Hyundai EV for the first time.

IONIQ 5 aims to further enhance customer satisfaction by being the first Hyundai model to come equipped with the Tesla North American Charging Standard (NACS) port. This port opens 17,000+ chargers on Tesla's Supercharger network without using an adapter, doubling the size of the DC fast-charging network available to new IONIQ 5 customers. 2025 IONIQ 5 models also will be sold with a Combined Charging System (CCS) adapter. All-new or refreshed Hyundai EVs will come exclusively with a NACS port beginning in Q4 2024.

Models produced at HMGMA are expected to be eligible for a $3,750 U.S. tax credit at start of sale. In the future, Hyundai anticipates the U.S.-built 2025 IONIQ 5 models to qualify for additional federal tax incentives. Leases continue to qualify for the $7,500 credit that Hyundai fully passes onto consumers with more attractive lease offers.

"IONIQ 5 has been a sales success for us since day one," said José Muñoz, president and global COO of Hyundai Motor Company and president and CEO of Hyundai Motor North America. "We're continuing to give customers more of what they want by expanding the IONIQ 5 lineup with a dedicated off-road-capable XRT model, NACS port, design upgrades and a long list of features developed with customers in mind. The high-performance IONIQ 5 N shows how exciting EVs can be and has been a halo for our entire brand. We're taking 'America's Most Awarded EV Lineup' from strength to strength."

"We designed this IONIQ 5 XRT to offer more Protection, Connection, and Functionality. These will be hallmarks of our XRT models going forward," said Brad Arnold, senior design manager of exteriors, Hyundai Design North America. "The digital camo pattern was created using our IONIQ pixel as the building block. The matte-black 18-inch wheels also display the same IONIQ pixel theme while providing strength and cooling."

Electric Power System Enhancement

NACS charging port and support for NACS networks including Tesla Superchargers

Increased battery capacities Standard Range models: 58.0 to 63.0 kWh Long Range models: 77.4 to 84 kWh



Layout Trim Current Range New Range (targeted) AWD Limited 260 250+ to 280+

depending on trim /

wheel & tire size SE / SEL XRT N/A RWD SE / SEL / Limited 303 310+ SE Standard Range 220 240+

Exclusive XRT Model Features

Dual motor (AWD only) + 84 kWh battery

+23mm suspension lift with unique tuning

Unique model-specific black 18-inch wheels

235 / 60 R 18 all-terrain tires

XRT-exclusive unique front and rear fascias

Etched digital camouflage cladding

Black window surround trim

Black side sills

Black Hyundai flying 'H' badges on hood and liftgate

HTRAC liftgate badge and IONIQ 5 lettering in black relief

XRT logo embossed on rear fascia

Black mirror caps

XRT badged all-weather floor mats

H-Tex™ seating surfaces featuring XRT-unique pattern and logo

Black headliner

Exclusive XRT exterior colors: Ultimate Red, Cosmic Blue Pearl

Approach angle: 19.8 degrees (non XRT 17.5 degrees)

Departure angle: 30.0 degrees (non XRT 25.4 degrees)

Front tow hooks towing capacity: 5,834 pounds

Exterior Changes (Non XRT)

Restyled front and rear bumpers emphasize IONIQ's wide, confident SUV stance

New rear spoiler

New, more aerodynamic wheels

Available flush-type roof side rails

New exterior colors: Atlas White Matte, Ecotronic Gray Matte, Celadon Gray Matte

Interior Changes

Redesigned HVAC controls

New center console with physical heated front seat controls

New steering wheel design

Heated rear seats (SEL and above)

New Infotainment/Convenience Technology

12.3-inch audio/video navigation (AVN) system

Wireless Apple CarPlay® / Android Auto™ integration standard i

Hyundai Digital Key 2 Premium (NFC + Bluetooth Low Energy + UWB, SEL and above)

Controller Over-The Air (OTA) update support

Smart Cruise Control 2

USB Type-C ports (USB-C data: 1 in front seat, USB-C charging: 2 in front and 2 in rear)

Safety

Blind-Spot Collision Warning for SE trim / Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (SEL trim and above)

Forward Attention Warning (In-Cabin Camera/Direct Driver Monitoring System)

Parking Distance Warning – Forward warning in addition to reverse warning

Rear windshield wiper and washer

Advanced Rear Occupant Alert – radar type (SEL trim and above)

Parking Distance Warning – Side (XRT, Limited)

Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist – Reverse/(New)Forward/(New)Side (XRT, Limited)

Remote Smart Parking Assist 2 (XRT, Limited)

Improved Usability

The IONIQ 5's interior offers improved ergonomics and convenience for an even more comfortable living space. In the center console, the upper part of the Universal Island now features physical buttons for frequently used functions, including heating and ventilation controls for first-row occupants, along with a button for the heated steering wheel and parking assist function. The wireless charging pad has been relocated to significantly enhance usability.

The 2025 IONIQ 5 features a more powerful next-generation infotainment system. Wireless Apple CarPlay® / Android Auto™ integration is standard across the range. All models are equipped with wireless Over-The-Air (OTA) software updatesii to ensure that the vehicle's major controls remain up to date, also clearing the way for new features to be added remotely.

Furthermore, Hyundai engineers have introduced a slew of new safety and convenience features. These include the Hands-On Detection (HOD) steering wheel, Lane Following Assist 2, Remote Smart Parking Assist 2 (RSPA 2), and Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist - Reverse / Forward / Side (PCA-R/F/S).

In response to customer feedback, several features including Hyundai Digital Key 2 Premium, and a rear wiper/washer combo have also been applied. These confidence-inspiring features contribute to a safer, more convenient driving experience. Additional measures have been taken to enhance safety and ride comfort compared to previous models.

In terms of safety, the body, front and rear doors, and B-pillar parts have been reinforced to improve side collision protection. The vehicle also features eight airbags, including second-row side airbags for enhanced safety.

2025 IONIQ 5 XRT

Also joining the lineup, the new-for-2025 IONIQ 5 XRT is a more capable variant positioned between the upgraded standard model and the high-performance IONIQ 5 N. The IONIQ 5 XRT is designed to appeal to customers who want to play in the dirt and have all-electric adventures.

IONIQ 5 XRT boasts a more aggressive front and rear design with unique bumpers, stylish side skirts, and a set of dedicated 18-inch aluminum wheels. These features emphasize the model's heightened capability in the rough stuff, advancements made possible by XRT's higher ground clearance and suspension tuning.

The XRT's cabin creates an immersive, dynamic driving environment thanks to features including H-Tex™ seating surfaces with XRT-unique patterning, XRT badging and logos, and a black headliner.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (in development in Georgia), and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report . For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com .

i Apple CarPlay is a registered trademark of Apple Inc. Android and Android Auto are trademarks of Google LLC.

ii Over-The-Air (OTA) software updates are available and complimentary to original purchasers and lessees of new 2025 Bluelink-equipped Hyundai models ("Eligible Models"). Map and multimedia OTA updates are available and complimentary to original purchasers and lessees of Eligible Models for an initial three-year term, after which fees apply. Three-year term starts from new vehicle date of first use. OTA updates require an Eligible Model and an active Bluelink subscription agreement subject to the Connected Services Terms and Conditions. Only use Bluelink features and corresponding devices when safe to do so. Cellular and GPS coverage is required. Features, specifications, and fees are subject to change. Bluelink services rely on digital wireless telecommunications technology outside of Hyundai's control. Bluelink is dependent on 4G LTE cellular networks controlled and maintained by third-party wireless carriers. If and when these networks change and/or discontinue service, or their underlying technology required to support Bluelink becomes obsolete, then the connected services will not work and Hyundai will be forced to cancel impacted subscription services.

