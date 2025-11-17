Hyundai Design Team Creatively Mixes Work and Play in 'The Sandbox' to Develop Better XRT Vehicles

Originally conceived by a few HDNA designers as an after-hours passion project, The Sandbox graduated from a few simple sketches into a living, breathing workspace in just months, bootstrapped by designers who started with only a modest sum in seed money. As the project and opportunity took shape, more resources have been applied to help build The Sandbox into the versatile creative space it has become, and there's more ahead. As Hyundai's young XRT model initiative continues to satisfy outdoors-focused buyers who demand even more off-road ability, versatility, and durability from their vehicles, The Sandbox will continue to evolve, inspiring its designers to develop more innovative, robust, and capable vehicles.

"We created The Sandbox to be the creative hub for all future XRT product development," said Brad Arnold, Head of Design, Hyundai Design North America. "We carved out a space within Hyundai Design North America to focus solely on outdoor adventure vehicles. The walls of this space immerse our designers in the lifestyle gear that our customers use to explore Xtreme Rugged Terrain. This new studio space was built by the same designers who will use it to create the future of Hyundai trucks and SUVs. This "for us, by us" approach helps our designers to authentically infuse every XRT product with qualities that support durability, encourage meaningful interaction, and deliver practical solutions."

The Sandbox's layout and features bear the fingerprints of many HDNA designers who are already passionate outdoor adventurers, including team members who routinely hike, bike, camp, and off-road. The design staff have already embarked on a series of team off-roading trips, as well as vehicle tests and fact-finding missions.

Those same outings have helped inspire The Sandbox's versatile reconfigurable racks, which are used to display off-road parts and accessories. The team also has access to outdoor gear and clothing to help designers research and better understand XRT customers' use cases and expectations. As a living, breathing space, The Sandbox is equipped with design workstations, A/V presentation gear, color and material displays, and other features.

The innovative Hyundai CRATER Concept, a compact off-road concept vehicle set to be revealed at 2025 AutoMobility LA, has been designed, in part, with creative ideation stemming from the new Sandbox hub used by the HDNA design teams. This same creative space is expected to spawn numerous successful XRT-focused vehicles in the years to come.

