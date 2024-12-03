Hyundai Donates to UCI Health to Support Diabetes Services

Hyundai Hope invests in new Diabetic Exam Room and Diabetic Group Medical Visits at the UCI Health Family Health Center in Santa Ana and Anaheim, California

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America announced a $50,000 donation to UCI Health to bolster its diabetes support services at the UCI Health Family Health Center in Santa Ana and Anaheim, California, the oldest Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHC) in Orange County. The investment will help create a dedicated space for diabetic exams and a new peer-to-peer education series to support individuals with diabetes. This donation is part of Hyundai's corporate social responsibility initiative, Hyundai Hope, which aims to foster positive community growth by supporting health and safety initiatives.

(left to right) Brandon Ramirez, director, corporate social responsibility, Hyundai Motor North America (center right) presents a check to Dr. José Mayorga, executive medical director, UCI Health Family Health Center (center left), and UCI FQHC executive council members, and Thea Nguyen, corporate social responsibility, Hyundai Motor North America, at UCI Health Family Health Center in Santa Ana, Calif. on Oct. 9, 2024 (Photo/Hyundai)

"Hyundai's progress for humanity vision starts with the places where we live and work, beginning with the health and safety of our neighbors," said Brandon Ramirez, director, corporate social responsibility, Hyundai Motor North America. "We are proud to help advance the diabetes services of UCI Health to help build stronger and healthier communities which is at the core of Hyundai Hope."

The donation will enable the UCI Health Family Health Center to convert an existing exam room into a specialized diabetes suite. This transformation made possible by Hyundai's contribution will be equipped with an EIDON color confocal scanner, a revolutionary eye camera that provides ultra-high-resolution imaging of the retina, enabling earlier detection of diabetic eye disease – often before the patient experiences any symptoms. With this dedicated space and state-of-the art technology, the goal is to intervene sooner in the hope of preventing vision loss.

Additionally, this donation will support diabetic group medical visits, specifically a new series of 8-week educational courses where patients will learn from their peers under the guidance of UCI Health's interdisciplinary, expert care team. This team, which includes physicians, pharmacists, health educators, social workers, dieticians, and chefs, will lead group medical visits. Sessions will focus on food as medicine, healthy habits, insulin resistance, diabetes prescriptions, eye and foot health, information on supplements, and tools for dealing with stressors.

"This funding will support our UCI Health Family Health Center patients who predominantly live below the federal poverty level and identify as monolingual Spanish speakers," said Dr. José Mayorga, executive medical director, UCI Health Family Health Center. "We have proudly served the community since 1978 and are dedicated to eliminating healthcare disparities and gaps. Our clinical teams are keenly aware that socio-economic drivers impact the health of communities, and we focus not only on their medical needs, but their dental/oral, social, and behavioral health needs as well. This has been the foundation of our work for decades and we deeply appreciate the generosity of Hyundai. With this innovative diabetic service expansion, we will leverage our expertise to provide patients with a safe place to receive care and support throughout their health journey."

UCI Health

UCI Health, one of California's largest academic health systems, is the clinical enterprise of the University of California, Irvine. The system comprises its main campus UCI Medical Center, a 459-bed, acute care hospital in Orange, Calif., the UCI Health — Irvine medical campus, four hospitals and affiliated physicians of the UCI Health Community Network in Orange and Los Angeles counties and ambulatory care centers across the region, including Orange County's oldest Federally Qualified Health Centers. Recognized as a Top Hospital by The Leapfrog Group, UCI Medical Center provides tertiary and quaternary care and is home to Orange County's only National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center, high-risk perinatal/neonatal program and American College of Surgeons-verified Level I adult and Level II pediatric trauma center, gold level 1 geriatric emergency department and regional burn center. UCI Health serves a region of nearly 4 million people in Orange County, western Riverside County and southeast Los Angeles County. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Hyundai Hope

Hyundai Hope is a corporate social responsibility initiative from Hyundai Motor North America, committed to the principle of Progress for Humanity and the goal of improving the wellbeing of society. Hyundai Hope dedicates time and supplies resources to nonprofit organizations that support the health and safety of individuals and foster positive growth in communities. For more information, visit www.HyundaiHope.com.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

