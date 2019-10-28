Hyundai Drives Towards a More Sustainable Future with College Campus Campaign

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai has collaborated with California universities to spread awareness about water sustainability, an issue affecting the state and the world at large. Students and faculty members from Pepperdine University, Loyola Marymount University, and Santa Clara University will be encouraged to participate in simple ways to better the environment through the Drive the Future: A Hyundai Experience marketing activation.

The program will promote water sustainability through a unique tech-forward contest, offer a firsthand look at the future of electrified and fuel cell mobility, explore the importance of sustainable energy, and better prepare students to be leaders in areas of climate change and environmental sustainability.

The Hyundai Fill it Forward Challenge is the centerpiece of the program. It is a contest between all three universities, with the winning school's Office of Sustainability to receive a $100,000 grant.

How it Works

Students and faculty members will receive branded water bottles and university-specific tags, connecting them to the Cupanion Fill it ForwardTM app which takes their reuse experience to a whole new level. Each time participants refill and scan their water bottles, Cupanion gives clean water to someone in need and water based projects around the world get funding. The app will track the number of entries and the school with the most scanned refills will be named the winner, receiving a $100,000 grant to their Office of Sustainability. The contest will take place from November 4th to November 22nd, with the winner being announced on November 29th. Additional prizes will be awarded to the overall contest scan leader, weekly scan leaders, and daily scan leaders.

"Making things better is at the heart of everything we do, which is why we created a program that not only spreads awareness about environmental sustainability but also makes a direct impact," said Erik Thomas, senior group manager, Experiential Marketing, Hyundai Motor America. "This program serves as the perfect platform to showcase our family of alternative fuel vehicles and our vision for the future to tomorrow's buyers."

Participants will be encouraged to post on social media with their respective campaign hashtag (#FillitForwardLMU, #FillitForwardPepp, #FillitForwardSCU) when they refill their water bottles. In addition, there will be a series of campus-specific activations to spread the word on water sustainability and the university's efforts, including a ride and drive of Hyundai's alternative fuel vehicles, student waste art exhibits, complimentary shuttle services, and sustainable tailgate parties.

The Drive the Future: A Hyundai Experience activations are managed by INNOCEAN USA. Van Wagner Sports — the athletics multimedia rights holder for LMU, Pepperdine, and Santa Clara — secured the partnership with Hyundai.

Hyundai Motor America

At Hyundai Motor America, we believe everyone deserves better. From the way we design and build our cars to the way we treat the people who drive them, making things better is at the heart of everything we do. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to create a better experience for customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 830 dealerships nationwide and nearly half of those sold in the U.S. are built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

