Hyundai Earns 2021 Newsweek® Accolades for Overall Brand, Santa Cruz and Elantra Models

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hyundai brand has won the 2021 Newsweek Autos Awards Best Brand for your Buck honor, while Hyundai's Santa Cruz and Elantra models have won the categories for Best Small Pickup Truck and Best Small Car, respectively. Vehicles considered for this award were ranked in their categories according to features, specifications, and drive impressions. The Newsweek Autos team also evaluated each company's product range and matched it against observations regarding quality, style, design, packaging, and technology.