Hyundai Earns 2023 Great Place To Work® Certification

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Hyundai. This year, 73% of responders said it's a Great Place To Work – 16 points higher than the average U.S. company.

"This achievement is more than just an accolade; it stands as a testament to the outstanding efforts and contributions from our employees each and every day," said José Muñoz, president and global COO, Hyundai Motor Company, president and CEO, Hyundai and Genesis Motor North America. "Their commitment to excellence, collaboration, and fostering a positive work environment has been the driving force behind this incredible accomplishment."

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation. When surveyed, employees overwhelmingly mentioned the people, inclusive culture, benefits, and work-life balance as reasons why Hyundai is a great place to work.

"We are honored to be Great Place To Work -Certified," said Matt Little, vice president, human resources and administrative services, Hyundai Motor North America. "This is reflective of Hyundai's collaboration and people-focused core values that impact the company's work at all levels."

"Great Place To Work Certification™ is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place To Work. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Hyundai stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion. The certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture.

About Great Place to Work Certification

Great Place To Work Certification is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (in development in Georgia), and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report . For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com .

