Hyundai Earns 2024 Great Place To Work® Certification

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work®, for the second year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on current employees' experience working at Hyundai and its luxury brand, Genesis. This year, 76% of responders said it's a Great Place To Work – a +3% increase from last year and 19 points higher than the average U.S. company.

"Hyundai has the best team in the business," said José Muñoz, president and global COO, Hyundai Motor Company and president and CEO, Hyundai and Genesis Motor North America. "Working in this amazing industry is as challenging as it is rewarding. Our team members are the heart and soul of the company and are seeing the tangible results of their hard work and passion in the incredible transformation of Hyundai and Genesis. It's extremely gratifying to be part of this winning team and we are honored to be recognized as a Great Place To Work® once again."

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation. When surveyed, employees overwhelmingly mentioned the people, inclusive culture, benefits, and work-life balance as reasons why Hyundai is a great place to work.

"Earning the Great Place To Work® certification again is a proud achievement and a reflection of the supportive culture we strive to build at Hyundai and Genesis," said Matt Little, vice president, human resources and administration services, Hyundai Motor North America and vice president, global human resources group, Hyundai Motor Company. "Our commitment to fostering an environment where every employee feels valued is unwavering."

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president, global recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Hyundai stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 15 times more likely to choose a company certified as a great workplace by its employees. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 67% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and 85% say they want to stay for a long time. The certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture.

