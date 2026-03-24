Hyundai Earns Seven 2026 TOP SAFETY PICK Awards from IIHS

Hyundai secures six TOP SAFETY PICK + and one TOP SAFETY PICK for the 2026 calendar year

More stringent IIHS testing criteria for back seat passengers and crash avoidance systems

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai earned six 2026 TOP SAFETY PICK+ (TSP+) and one 2026 TOP SAFETY PICK (TSP) awards from the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety (IIHS), highlighting the brand's commitment to crashworthiness and occupant protection. The 2026 IIHS evaluations now require a good rating in the moderate front overlap test for both awards and feature stricter standards for back seat passenger safety. The Hyundai 2026 TSP+ awarded vehicles include the 2026 IONIQ 5, IONIQ 9, Sonata, Kona, Tucson, and Santa Fe, while the 2026 Elantra received a TOP SAFETY PICK. The 2026 IIHS TSP/TSP+ awards highlight safe vehicles within each category, helping consumers make informed choices.

The Hyundai IONIQ 9 is photographed in Savannah, Georgia, on May 20, 2025. Figure 1: 2026 IIHS Industry Chart by OEM as of March 2026.

Five 2026 Hyundai SUVs (2026 IONIQ 5, IONIQ 9, Kona, Tucson, Santa Fe) and the 2026 Sonata sedan were awarded the TSP+ designation in this year's 2026 IIHS awards. This recognition highlights Hyundai's dedication to achieving and maintaining the highest safety standards in the automotive industry. The 2026 TSP+ awards are given to vehicles that meet rigorous criteria set by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), including advanced crashworthiness and occupant protection requirements.

All 2026 Hyundai vehicles include seven standard SmartSense safety features including Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, Driver Attention Warning, Forward Collision Assist, Forward Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection and Rear Occupant Alert (door logic) and High Beam Assist. The SmartSense suite of optional safety and convenience technologies help drivers look ahead, anticipate driving situations, and provide alerts to help keep drivers and passengers safe.

For the 2026 calendar year, IIHS introduced tougher criteria, specifically focusing on the protection of back seat passengers and crash avoidance systems. To earn either top safety award this year, vehicles must achieve a "good" rating in the moderate front overlap test, raising the standard from last year, when only an "acceptable" rating was required for the 2025 TSP honor.

For 2026 TSP+, however, in addition to earning a good rating in moderate overlap front test, vehicles must also earn a good rating in small overlap front, side, and the pedestrian front crash prevention test and an acceptable or good rating in the updated vehicle-to-vehicle 2.0 front crash prevention evaluation that was introduced last year. Additionally, qualifying front crash prevention systems must be standard for either award in 2026. For more information on the changes to the award criteria, visit www.IIHS.org.

"This year, we're asking automakers to make excellent protection for back seat passengers the norm," IIHS President David Harkey said. "For TOP SAFETY PICK+, we're requiring crash avoidance systems that are better at preventing pedestrian crashes as well as higher speed crashes with other vehicles."

Additionally, eleven 2026 Hyundai models have received 5 out of 5 stars for overall safety in the 5- Star Safety Ratings program - ELANTRA (excluding ELANTRA N), ELANTRA Hybrid, SONATA, SONATA Hybrid, IONIQ 6 (excluding IONIQ 6 N), IONIQ 9, TUCSON, TUCSON Hybrid (excluding Plug-in Hybrid), SANTA CRUZ, Santa Fe and Santa Fe Hybrid. Government 5-Star Safety Ratings are part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's (NHTSA's) New Car Assessment Program (www.nhtsa.gov). These ratings are an additional testament to Hyundai's safety leadership.

About IIHS

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) is an independent, nonprofit scientific and educational organization dedicated to reducing deaths, injuries and property damage from motor vehicle crashes through research and evaluation and through education of consumers, policymakers and safety professionals. Its TSP and TSP+ ratings are widely regarded as among the most rigorous and trusted safety assessments in the automotive industry.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, several cutting-edge R&D facilities and more than 855 independent dealers. These operations are part of Hyundai Motor Group, which is investing $26 billion in the U.S. from 2025 to 2028. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America