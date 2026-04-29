Hyundai Motor Group and Georgia Tech Sign MOU to Further Collaborate on Hydrogen Mobility Development

Hyundai Motor Group announces a multi-year partnership on hydrogen mobility solutions with the Georgia Institute of Technology

Partnership includes Hyundai Motor North America donating four NEXO fuel cell electric SUVs and Hyundai Motor Group donating a hydrogen electrolyzer project exclusively for campus use

New initiative brings NEXO hydrogen fuel cell SUVs and fueling infrastructure to campus, advancing research, workforce development, and zero-emissions logistics

The NEXO SUVs will support both campus operations and interdisciplinary research across engineering, sustainability, energy systems, and public policy

SEOUL and ATLANTA, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) and the Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech) have announced an expansion of their growing collaboration to advance hydrogen-powered transportation, deepen applied research and education, and accelerate the use of zero-emissions vehicles in Georgia.

Building upon a multi-faceted relationship, the Group and Georgia Tech are bringing hydrogen fuel cell vehicles and fueling infrastructure to campus—turning Georgia Tech into one of the nation's most prominent campus-based examples for hydrogen mobility.

Ken Ramírez, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Energy and Hydrogen Business at Hyundai Motor Group (front left) and Ángel Cabrera, President of the Georgia Institute of Technology (front right), with Hyundai and Georgia Tech executives, commemorate MOU to further collaborate on hydrogen mobility development in Atlanta, GA. Ken Ramírez, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Energy and Hydrogen Business at Hyundai Motor Group (right) and Ángel Cabrera, President of the Georgia Institute of Technology (left) commemorate MOU to further collaborate on hydrogen mobility development Atlanta, GA. Hyundai NEXO hydrogen-powered fuel cell SUV is photographed at an MOU-signing commemorative event held by Hyundai Motor Company and Georgia Tech to further collaborate on hydrogen mobility development in Atlanta, GA.

"Hyundai Motor Group is proud to strengthen our collaboration with Georgia Tech as we work together to accelerate the future of clean mobility. Georgia Tech's leadership in innovation and its commitment to developing the next generation of problem-solvers make it a natural partner in advancing technologies. By combining the university's excellent research with Hyundai's global experience, we are creating the foundation for real-world solutions that will help drive the energy transition and inspire future mobility leaders." – Ken Ramírez, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Energy and Hydrogen Business at Hyundai Motor Group. Ken Ramírez is also a Georgia Tech alumnus, class of 1991, and currently a member of the Georgia Tech Advisory Board.

"It's very fulfilling to donate a handful of our NEXO fuel cell SUVs as part of our expanding relationship with Georgia Tech. Hydrogen-powered NEXO fuel cell vehicles will immediately serve to expand the clean mobility footprint on campus while providing real-world experiences with the cutting edge of zero-emissions transportation technology." – Randy Parker, President and CEO, Hyundai Motor North America

"Georgia Tech has a long history of working with industry to move breakthrough technologies from the lab into the real world. By expanding our work with Hyundai, we're advancing hydrogen research, reducing emissions on our campus, and strengthening Georgia's role in the future of clean mobility." – Ángel Cabrera, President of the Georgia Institute of Technology

How the Partnership Drives Hydrogen Innovation and Research

The partnership includes the donation of four Hyundai NEXO fuel cell electric SUVs by Hyundai Motor North America and a hydrogen electrolyzer project, which will be installed at Georgia Tech's North Avenue Research Area (NARA), positioning Georgia Tech as one of the most visible real-world testbeds for hydrogen mobility in the U.S.

The vehicles and infrastructure will support campus operations and interdisciplinary research. Key areas of focus include:

Engineering : Exploring hydrogen-based systems and mobility solutions.

: Exploring hydrogen-based systems and mobility solutions. Sustainability : Assessing the environmental benefits of hydrogen technologies.

: Assessing the environmental benefits of hydrogen technologies. Energy systems : Understanding the integration of hydrogen fuel cells into current infrastructure.

: Understanding the integration of hydrogen fuel cells into current infrastructure. Public policy: Evaluating the regulatory and social implications of hydrogen adoption.

This initiative connects Georgia Tech's research enterprise with campus operations, using the university as a living laboratory for clean transportation technologies. Faculty and students will study:

Real-world performance of hydrogen technology

Infrastructure requirements for large-scale deployment

Environmental impacts of hydrogen energy systems

Insights gathered from this initiative aim to inform and accelerate the widespread use of hydrogen technology in campuses, fleets, cities, and freight corridors. The initiative also supports Georgia Tech's strategic plan which includes the goal of expanding the use of zero-emissions vehicles powered by sustainable energy sources.

Why Is the Partnership with Georgia Tech Key to Hyundai Motor Group's Vision?

The collaboration between the Group and Georgia Tech is a testament to the power of aligning academic expertise with corporate innovation. Beyond hydrogen energy, the partnership aims to advance innovation in the areas of:

Autonomous driving

Electric vehicle (EV) batteries

Charging infrastructure

Materials science

Cybersecurity

In addition, the Group's presence in Georgia underscores its commitment to the region. Georgia is not only home to the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA) but also serves as a hub for zero-emission transportation through HTWO Logistics, a clean logistics partnership that operates Hyundai XCIENT fuel cell heavy-duty trucks in logistics operations near Savannah. The collaboration with Georgia Tech builds on this regional foundation, reinforcing the link between education, research, and the Group's long-term goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2045.

What's Next for the Partnership?

The partnership between the Group and Georgia Tech represents more than an investment in research — it's a shared effort to lead the next generation of mobility advancements. By creating an ecosystem for collaboration, innovation, and education, the Group aims to further clean mobility research, generate workforce talent, and position Georgia as a national leader in hydrogen and zero-emissions transportation.

Additional announcements regarding this partnership's research projects, educational programs, and vehicle deployment are expected in the coming months.

About Georgia Tech

The Georgia Institute of Technology, or Georgia Tech, is one of the top public research universities in the U.S., developing leaders who advance technology and improve the human condition. The Institute offers business, computing, design, engineering, liberal arts, and sciences degrees, as well as professional development and K-12 programs for fostering success at every stage of life. Its more than 57,000 undergraduate and graduate students represent 54 U.S. states and territories and more than 146 countries. They study at the main campus in Atlanta, at instructional sites around the world, and through distance and online learning.

As a leading technological university, Georgia Tech is an engine of economic development for Georgia, the Southeast, and the nation, conducting more than $1 billion in research annually for government, industry, and society.

About Hyundai Motor Group

Hyundai Motor Group is a global enterprise that has created a value chain based on mobility, steel, and construction, as well as logistics, finance, IT, and service. With about 250,000 employees worldwide, the Group's mobility brands include Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis. Armed with creative thinking, cooperative communication, and the will to take on any challenges, we strive to create a better future for all.

More information about Hyundai Motor Group can be found at: http://www.hyundaimotorgroup.com or Newsroom: Media Hub by Hyundai, Kia Global Media Center (kianewscenter.com), Genesis Newsroom

Disclaimer: Hyundai Motor Group believes the information contained herein to be accurate at the time of release. However, the company may upload new or updated information if required and assumes that it is not liable for the accuracy of any information interpreted and used by the reader.

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America