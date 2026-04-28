Hyundai Unveils 2027 IONIQ 9 AWD Performance Calligraphy Black Ink Model

Designed for customers seeking maximum luxury, exclusive design, and top‑tier performance, Calligraphy Black Ink elevates the award‑winning IONIQ 9 SUV with a sleek and sophisticated new look. This new trim delivers an even more premium and dramatic look for Hyundai's flagship EV. Assembled in Bryan County, Georgia, the new IONIQ 9 Calligraphy Black Ink will be available at dealers this summer.

A New Flagship for a New Era

"The 2027 IONIQ 9 Calligraphy Black Ink stands as Hyundai's most luxurious electric SUV to date, delivering class‑leading performance, show‑stopping design, and the highest expression of the brand's design and technological capability," said Olabisi Boyle, senior vice president, product planning and mobility strategy, Hyundai Motor North America.

About the Meaning of "Calligraphy"

The Calligraphy name reflects Hyundai's philosophy of crafting vehicles with the same care, precision, and artistry found in traditional calligraphic work. Just as calligraphy elevates written characters into expressive, intentional forms of art, the IONIQ 9 Calligraphy Black Ink embodies a meticulous approach to design, one where every surface, stitch, and detail is shaped with purpose. This model's "Black Ink" designation further reinforces this idea, symbolizing clarity, strength, and confidence. Together, the name represents Hyundai's commitment to transforming everyday family transportation into something refined, elegant, and deeply considered.

Exclusive Calligraphy Black Ink Design Enhancements

IONIQ 9 AWD Performance Calligraphy Black Ink represents Hyundai's strongest push yet into the premium electric SUV segment. Available in Abyss Black Pearl, the 2027 IONIQ 9 Performance Calligraphy Black Ink features a curated suite of bespoke blacked-out exterior elements that combine to impart a sleeker, more refined aesthetic.

Exterior Features

Black chrome front skid plate and rear garnish

Gloss black roof rails

Black window moldings, inner door handles, and black front Hyundai emblem

Black 21-inch Turbine Design alloy wheels (exclusive to Black Ink)

The result is a commanding presence that deepens the IONIQ 9's already striking silhouette, giving the model a stealthier, more sophisticated aura.

Interior Features

IONIQ 9 Calligraphy Black Ink edition comes outfitted with a black interior colorway and seating upholstery pattern.

Black interior aluminum trim

Black steering wheel

Comfort & Materials

Standard six-passenger layout with first- and second-row Relaxation Seats, featuring power recline, and ventilation

Eco‑suede headliner made from corn-derived sustainable fibers

Unique aluminum trim with organic, handcrafted patterns

Heated third row seats

High‑Output Electric Performance

The IONIQ 9 AWD Performance Calligraphy Black Ink edition utilizes Hyundai's most powerful IONIQ 9 configuration:

422-hp (314.6-kW) dual‑motor AWD

516 lb.-ft. of torque

Paired with a generous 110.3‑kWh battery, the IONIQ 9 Calligraphy Black Ink's 800-volt architecture supports 350‑kW ultra‑fast DC charging, enabling drivers to replenish the pack from 10% to 80% in about 24 minutes under optimal conditions. A native NACS port ensures compatible access to the rapidly expanding charging network.

Advanced Technology

Inside, the cabin also emphasizes premium craftsmanship, serene comfort, and cutting-edge technology:

Technology & Convenience

10-inch Head-Up Display (HUD)

14-speaker Bose premium audio system

Full Display Rearview Mirror (digital)

Remote Smart Parking Assist 2 (RSPA 2)

Panoramic roof

Integrated front and rear dash cam

Vehicle‑to‑Load (V2L) functionality

Multiple 100-watt-capable USB‑C ports throughout all three rows

These features position the Calligraphy Black Ink model as one of the most technologically advanced and comfortable electric SUVs in the segment.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, several cutting-edge R&D facilities and more than 855 independent dealers. These operations are part of Hyundai Motor Group, which is investing $26 billion in the U.S. from 2025 to 2028. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

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SOURCE Hyundai Motor America