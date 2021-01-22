Hyundai Elantra N TCR Set for Racing Debut

Since their racing debut in 2018 with Bryan Herta Autosport (BHA), Hyundai has dominated the North American Touring Car scene. Having won three back-to-back TCR championships and the 2020 Manufacturers title, Hyundai Motor America has high expectations for the new two-liter turbocharged Elantra N TCR.

"The all-new Elantra N TCR car is an exciting addition to Hyundai's formidable TCR lineup," said Bryan Herta. "We are proud to be providing this new challenger it's track debut. I am confident the Elantra N TCR will be fast and fun to drive as you would expect from a Hyundai N."

Racing in the North America premier TCR category, the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge, BHA will enter a pair of Elantra N TCR entries: Mark Wilkins and Harry Gottsacker in the #33 Elantra N TCR and Ryan Norman and Parker Chase driving the #98 Elantra N TCR.

The Hyundai Veloster N TCR returns with majority in the IMPC TCR category with 9 cars entered. BHA drivers Michael Lewis and Taylor Hagler showed off the 2021 Veloster N TCR model at today's unveiling.

The IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge will kick off its 2021 10 race championship with an intense 4-hour battle on the "Roval" at Daytona, January 29th. The 3.56-mile track challenges the car and driver with 12 turns on the tight and twisty infield road course and 31 degrees of banking on the oval sections of America's most famous speedway.

Watch the race live on NBC Gold's TrackPass, Friday, January 29th at 1:30 pm ET. Live audio and timing and scoring are available at IMSA.com.

Elantra N TCR Specifications

Dimensions

Length: 4710mm

Width: 1950mm

Wheelbase: 2750mm

Minimum Weight: 1265kg including the driver

Engine

Turbocharged 4-cylinder inline, transversally installed

Distribution: two overhead camshafts, 16 valves

Displacement: 1998cc

Max. output: 350hp @ 7000 rpm

Max. torque: 450Nm @ 3500 rpm

Transmission

Front-wheel-drive

Gearbox: 6-speed sequential with paddle shift

Clutch: Cerametallic twin-disc

Differential: multi-plate limited slip differential with external pre-load

Chassis

Front suspension: McPherson strut, coil springs, gas-filled dampers, anti-roll bar

Rear suspension: 4-arm multi-link axle, coil springs, gas-filled dampers, anti-roll bar

Steering: electrical power assisted rack and pinion

Brakes

Dual circuit hydraulic system

Front brakes: six-piston calipers, 380 mm steel ventilated discs

Rear brakes: two-piston calipers, 278 mm steel discs

Wheels

Braid 18″x10″ aerodynamic rims, specifically designed for Hyundai Motorsport

Fuel System

26.4 gallon fuel tank with endurance refueling capability

Interior

Sabelt race seats and 6-point, HANS compatible, harness

