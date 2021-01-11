Hyundai Elantra Wins Prestigious 2021 North American Car of the Year™

"Thank you to all of the jurors. I am honored to accept this award on behalf of the entire company, our Alabama and Ulsan plant employees who build Elantra and our dealers," said José Muñoz, Global Chief Operating Officer of Hyundai Motor Company, president and CEO, Hyundai Motor North America and Hyundai Motor America. "Elantra is a symbol of our blend of dynamic design, advanced technology and great fuel economy. Elantra customers are going to experience all of the hard work and dedication that went into making this class-leading car."

The jurors tested and evaluated more than 40 new vehicles before voting the top three cars, utility vehicles and trucks to be 2021 finalists. The Nissan Sentra and Genesis G80 were the other car finalists.

Now in their 28th year, the NACTOY awards are selected through a series of three separate votes by a diverse jury of automotive journalists from numerous outlets in the United States and Canada. Jurors evaluate the finalists based on segment leadership, innovation, design, safety, handling, driver satisfaction and value for the dollar.

Founded in 1994, these awards are the longest-running new-vehicle awards not associated with a single publication, website, radio or television station. Because of the jurors' independence, these awards are among the most respected in the industry.

Hyundai Motor America

At Hyundai Motor America, we believe everyone deserves better. From the way we design and build our cars to the way we treat the people who drive them, making things better is at the heart of everything we do. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to create a better experience for customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 820 dealerships nationwide and nearly half of those sold in the U.S. are built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

