Hyundai Engineering Teams Attempt Land Speed Records with NEXO Fuel Cell SUV and Sonata Hybrid for 2019 SEMA Show

"I was thrilled with the privilege of piloting these two Hyundai land speed record attempts," said Dean Schlingmann, driver of the vehicles and senior powertrain engineer at Hyundai America Technical Center. "The engineering teams from our U.S. technical center, Hyundai Motor America and Korea pooled talents and resources to create these eco-focused vehicles for our exciting achievements at the Bonneville Salt Flats."

Hyundai NEXO Fuel Cell SUV Concept

The Hyundai NEXO attempted a land speed record for the hydrogen fuel cell category of 106.160 mph (record subject to FIA homologation). Following are the modifications to the Hyundai NEXO fuel cell SUV:

Safety

FIA-Approved Chromoly Safety Cage

Sparco ERGO Safety Seat

Sparco 6-point safety harness

SPA Technique Firesense by FireAde Suppression System

AutoPower Safety Window Nets

Simpson Racing Arm Restraint Nets

Body

Custom Body Wrap by Hyundai Design Center of Irvine

High-Speed Under-Bumper Aero Valence

Sonata Hybrid Land Speed Record Attempt Concept

The Sonata Hybrid Concept attempted a land speed record for the gas electric hybrid category of 164.669 mph (record subject to FIA homologation). Following are the modifications to the Sonata Hybrid:

Chassis

KW Suspensions Competition level Strut/Shock/Spring package

Goodyear Eagle 28x4.5-15 Land Speed Tires

Vision Rally 55 Race Wheels

Mooneyes Moon Disc Wheel Covers

Custom High Speed Hyundai Brakes By Hyundai America Technical Center Chassis Team

Powertrain

Injen Technology Custom 3" Exhaust System

Nitrous Express Maximizer EZ System, Programmable Nitrous Controller

Nitrous Express Dual Bottle Mount and "Wet" Fuel Rail Solenoid Package

AEM CD-7 Digital Racing Display

C3 Fuels Supplied VP Racing MS 109 Race Fuel

Custom 4-cylinder Exhaust Header

Custom Software Calibration Package by Hyundai Motor Group, South Korea

Safety

FIA Approved Chromoly Safety Cage

Sparco ERGO Safety Seat and 6-point safety harness

SPA Technique Firesense by FireAde Suppression System

Simpson High Speed Safety Parachute

AutoPower Safety Window Nets

Simpson Racing Arm Restraint Nets

Body

Custom Body Wrap by Hyundai Design Center of Irvine

High Speed Under-Bumper Aero Valence

