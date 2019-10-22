Hyundai Engineering Teams Attempt Land Speed Records with NEXO Fuel Cell SUV and Sonata Hybrid for 2019 SEMA Show
- The Hyundai NEXO Fuel Cell Concept Attempted a Land Speed Record for the Hydrogen Fuel Cell Category of 106.160 mph (subject to FIA homologation)
- The Sonata Hybrid Concept Attempted a Land Speed Record for the Gas Electric Hybrid Category of 164.669 mph (subject to FIA homologation)
WENDOVER, Utah and BONNEVILLE SALT FLATS, Utah, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai engineering teams from both sides of the Pacific attempted two new land speed records for the NEXO Fuel Cell SUV (106.160 mph) and Sonata Hybrid (164.669 mph) at the Bonneville Salt Flats on September 25, 2019 (both records are subject to FIA homologation). The two eco-focused concepts were developed and tested by Hyundai America Technical Center, Hyundai Motor America and Hyundai Motor Company engineering teams for display at the 2019 SEMA show in Las Vegas, Nevada.
"I was thrilled with the privilege of piloting these two Hyundai land speed record attempts," said Dean Schlingmann, driver of the vehicles and senior powertrain engineer at Hyundai America Technical Center. "The engineering teams from our U.S. technical center, Hyundai Motor America and Korea pooled talents and resources to create these eco-focused vehicles for our exciting achievements at the Bonneville Salt Flats."
Hyundai NEXO Fuel Cell SUV Concept
The Hyundai NEXO attempted a land speed record for the hydrogen fuel cell category of 106.160 mph (record subject to FIA homologation). Following are the modifications to the Hyundai NEXO fuel cell SUV:
Safety
- FIA-Approved Chromoly Safety Cage
- Sparco ERGO Safety Seat
- Sparco 6-point safety harness
- SPA Technique Firesense by FireAde Suppression System
- AutoPower Safety Window Nets
- Simpson Racing Arm Restraint Nets
Body
- Custom Body Wrap by Hyundai Design Center of Irvine
- High-Speed Under-Bumper Aero Valence
Sonata Hybrid Land Speed Record Attempt Concept
The Sonata Hybrid Concept attempted a land speed record for the gas electric hybrid category of 164.669 mph (record subject to FIA homologation). Following are the modifications to the Sonata Hybrid:
Chassis
- KW Suspensions Competition level Strut/Shock/Spring package
- Goodyear Eagle 28x4.5-15 Land Speed Tires
- Vision Rally 55 Race Wheels
- Mooneyes Moon Disc Wheel Covers
- Custom High Speed Hyundai Brakes By Hyundai America Technical Center Chassis Team
Powertrain
- Injen Technology Custom 3" Exhaust System
- Nitrous Express Maximizer EZ System, Programmable Nitrous Controller
- Nitrous Express Dual Bottle Mount and "Wet" Fuel Rail Solenoid Package
- AEM CD-7 Digital Racing Display
- C3 Fuels Supplied VP Racing MS 109 Race Fuel
- Custom 4-cylinder Exhaust Header
- Custom Software Calibration Package by Hyundai Motor Group, South Korea
Safety
- FIA Approved Chromoly Safety Cage
- Sparco ERGO Safety Seat and 6-point safety harness
- SPA Technique Firesense by FireAde Suppression System
- Simpson High Speed Safety Parachute
- AutoPower Safety Window Nets
- Simpson Racing Arm Restraint Nets
Body
- Custom Body Wrap by Hyundai Design Center of Irvine
- High Speed Under-Bumper Aero Valence
