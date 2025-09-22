Hyundai Expands Education Initiatives in Georgia

Hyundai expands partnership with the H2GP Foundation to deliver the Hyundai Hydrogen RC Program to high school students in Bryan County

Hyundai expands partnership with SAE Foundation SM to deliver SAE International's award-winning A World In Motion ® (AWIM®) PreK-12 STEM education program in Bryan County School District

Hyundai continues partnerships with Georgia Historical Society and Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity

SAVANNAH, Ga., Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai recently announced an expanded partnership with the H2GP Foundation and the SAE Foundation to advance science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education in Bryan County, Georgia. Hyundai also continued partnerships with the Georgia Historical Society and Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity, donating funds to support education and housing affordability in Coastal Georgia. This is part of Hyundai's corporate social responsibility initiative, Hyundai Hope, which seeks to uplift families and communities by fostering education, health, safety, and sustainability. The area is home to Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA), Hyundai Motor Group's first dedicated electric vehicle mass-production plant, located in Bryan County, Georgia.

"Hyundai is honored to continue our investments in the Coastal Georgia community," said Brent Stubbs, chief administrative officer, HMGMA. "With HMGMA operating nearby, we see it as our responsibility to give back to local organizations that are creating positive change. Education and community well-being are important causes we support, so we are thrilled to continue our impactful partnerships with these organizations."

H2GP Foundation

Hyundai is expanding its partnership with the H2GP Foundation to implement programming for its second year in Bryan County for the Hyundai RC Program. The upcoming year will hold 16 teams, showcasing the rapid growth and excitement surrounding renewable energy and engineering education in the region. Building on the strong foundation laid in the inaugural season, the students are advancing into year two with enhanced skills, knowledge, and ambition. Notably, two of Bryan County's teams have just returned from competing on the global stage at the H2GP World Finals, bringing back invaluable experience and inspiration that will drive their peers forward. This partnership highlights Hyundai's commitment to hands-on renewable energy learning and its role in preparing the next generation of innovators.

A World in Motion (AWIM) with SAE International®

Last year, Hyundai partnered with SAE International to implement its AWIM program in Bryan County fourth grade classrooms. The program is an inquiry-based learning experience that brings STEM concepts to life in a way that combines practical, hands-on learning with mentorship from volunteers. The program will continue this year for over 800 fourth graders in the Bryan County School District, as they will participate in the Skimmer challenge. During the challenge, students will design and build fan-propelled paper sailboats focusing on core concepts such as air resistance, propulsion, surface area, and more. The curriculum will also make connections to HMGMA's renewable energy resources, emission reduction technologies, and career paths. Students will also learn general teamwork, collaboration, and critical thinking skills.

Georgia Historical Society

Hyundai partnered with Georgia Historical Society last year to support education initiatives that allow Georgia students to experience its history beyond the textbook. The donation will be used towards educational outreach programs and bolstering resources for educators. This is part of Hyundai Hope's goal to provide more quality educational opportunities for young people and prepare them for future success.

"Thanks to the generosity of Hyundai, hundreds of thousands of Georgia students will be able to study the history of our state and nation and thereby be better prepared to meet the challenges of the future," said Dr. W. Todd Groce, president and CEO, Georgia Historical Society. "Community partner support like that of Hyundai helps make events like the Georgia History Festival possible; and we are deeply grateful for this significant investment in Georgia's students and teachers."

"At Hyundai, we believe that quality education unlocks brighter futures for children," said Brandon Ramirez, director, corporate social responsibility, Hyundai Motor North America. "Expanding these partnerships are part of our broader goal to provide more quality learning opportunities for young people and prepare them for future success, including inspire career pathways in clean energy and the automotive industry and ignite excitement for learning."

Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity

In 2023, Hyundai partnered with Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity to support opportunities for affordable home ownership in the community. The donation will be used to support Habitat's mission of building homes, communities, and hope, expanding on Hyundai Hope's mission to enhance the health of communities and help them achieve a higher quality of living.

These donations continue to underscore Hyundai's global vision of progress for humanity, especially in areas it calls home. Since 2022, Hyundai and its nonprofit organization, Hyundai Hope on Wheels, have donated over $6 million to local organizations and hospitals in Georgia.

Hyundai Hope

Hyundai Hope is a corporate social responsibility initiative from Hyundai Motor North America, committed to the principle of Progress for Humanity and the goal of improving the wellbeing of society. Hyundai Hope dedicates time and supplies resources to nonprofit organizations that support the health and safety of individuals and foster positive growth in communities. For more information, visit www.HyundaiHope.com.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 850 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a published economic impact report. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

