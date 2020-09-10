Hyundai Expands NEXO Fuel Cell SUV Availability In Northern California at Roseville Hyundai

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As California continues to lead the nation in clean air initiatives, Hyundai fuels the advancement of sustainable mobility and zero emissions solutions with its NEXO fuel cell SUV, now available at Roseville Hyundai near Sacramento. Roseville Hyundai is the fourth dealership in California to currently offer NEXO, with two dedicated dealerships in Northern California and two in Southern California. NEXO is available now and can be leased for $379 (Blue model) or $449 (Limited model) for 36 months. In addition, the first year of maintenance is free of charge.

"With quick refueling times, impressive driving range and zero emissions, Hyundai NEXO represents the future of sustainable driving solutions, and we're excited that Roseville Hyundai now offers the NEXO to our customers in Northern California," said Randy Parker, vice president, National Sales, Hyundai Motor America.

NEXO is the technological flagship of Hyundai's growing eco-vehicle portfolio. Based on a dedicated vehicle platform, NEXO is the cleanest, longest-range (380 mile) zero-emissions SUV on the road. NEXO refueling is as short as five minutes, allowing a consumer lifestyle similar to a comparable gasoline-powered SUV in terms of both range and refueling speed.

Hyundai is a pioneer in proprietary hydrogen fuel cell technology and continues to spearhead the advancement and research of fuel cell systems to reach a global hydrogen society spanning beyond mere transportation. In fact, in February 2020 Hyundai announced the expansion of its partnership with the U.S. Department of Energy to support the DOE Hydrogen and Fuel Cells Program which addresses the technical barriers and works to accelerate the progress of hydrogen and fuel cell technologies across a range of applications and sectors.

