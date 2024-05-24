Hyundai Extends Partnership of National Salute to America's Heroes Through 2027

Since its debut in 2017, the National Salute to America's Heroes has evolved into the premier U.S. Military celebration and remembrance event held annually during Memorial Day weekend. This event stands as a cornerstone of Hyundai's enduring dedication to supporting the U.S. military. Continuing this commitment for the third consecutive year, Hyundai will contribute $50,000 to Folds of Honor, facilitating scholarships for the spouses and children of America's fallen and disabled service members.

"At Hyundai, we are very proud to support the U.S. military and are honored to pay tribute to America's heroes, especially on Memorial Day," said José Muñoz, president and global COO, Hyundai Motor Company and president and CEO, Hyundai Motor North America. "Hyundai's support of this event epitomizes our commitment to supporting the U.S. military. We take pride in our recognition as a 2023 Military Friendly Company, fostering a culture that embraces and empowers military veterans. I'm proud to announce that Hyundai is renewing our sponsorship of the National Salute to America's Heroes for three more years as part of our commitment to support veterans and the U.S. military."

"Thanks to the support of Hyundai, we are able to create a national signature event that honors and pays its respects to the men and women of our military and first responders," said Mickey Markoff, executive producer, Hyundai Air & Sea Show. "There is no better time than Memorial Day weekend to pay tribute to our military, first responders, and those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice on behalf of our freedom."

National Salute to America's Heroes Event Details

The National Salute to America's Heroes is anchored by the Hyundai Air & Sea Show®, hailed as The Greatest Show Above the Earth™. This awe-inspiring spectacle showcases the prowess of the men, women, technology, and equipment from all five branches of the U.S. military, as well as various police, firefighter, and first responder agencies. This free to the public wholesome, patriotic, family-friendly event has something for everyone! There is no ticketed area this year. Public viewing will be between 1st Street to 10th Street and between 12th Street and 21st Street.

Over the course of Memorial Day Weekend, this two-day spectacular event features thrilling demonstrations, including Cigarette offshore powerboat racing on the sea and jaw-dropping displays of cutting-edge military technology in the sky, such as jet demonstrations and parachute teams. On land, attendees can explore the Florida Power & Light Patriot Display Village, which includes an Action Zone featuring motorcross performances by Monster Energy Keith Sayer's FMX Demonstration Team. Additionally, there's entertainment catered to the younger audience at the Nicklaus Children's Hospital Kids Zone, offering a Stay Fit Aviation-themed Fun Zone and much more, all set against the stunning backdrop of Miami Beach.

Following the Hyundai Air & Sea Show®, attendees can immerse themselves in the Music Explosion™ presented by Hyundai on Saturday, May 25. The lineup features DJ Alex Dena, the U.S. Army's "As You Were" band, the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team, and The Miami Beach Classical Music Festival Orchestra, promising a patriotic musical extravaganza along 14th Street and Ocean Drive that is sure to lift spirits. As night descends, be enchanted by a captivating 3D Mapping Projection, seamlessly adorning five iconic buildings with patriotic imagery, followed by a dazzling nighttime pyro parachute jump by the U.S. Army Golden Knights and the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association Fireworks Extravaganza.

Stretching over five city blocks along Ocean Drive, the Florida Power & Light Patriot Display Village, centered on Lummus Park, offers an array of interactive exhibits. Among these, the Hyundai Hangar stands out as a patriotically themed consumer lounge paying homage to the military and first responders. Positioned between 12th and 13th Street, it showcases the 2024 IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6 with a hydration station, alongside a collaborative Letters to Heroes branded back wall, encouraging guests to send letters to U.S. Troops. Additionally, there are various interactive activities and themed giveaways to engage visitors. Outside the hangar, the 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Calligraphy and XRT models are on display. Hyundai's presence extends further with several activations across the area, including specially wrapped Hyundai Tucson, Santa Cruz, Santa Fe, and Palisade vehicles, each honoring different branches of the military and first responders.

Hyundai's Military Support

Hyundai demonstrates its steadfast support for the U.S. Military through its Stars and Stripes employee resource group, dedicated to recognizing veterans, active-duty service members, and their families within the company. Furthermore, Hyundai's Veteran Employment Transition program actively seeks to recruit military veterans for parts and service positions at Hyundai dealerships. The company offers veterans complimentary access to its factory training centers across the United States, providing both in-person and online courses. This initiative enables veterans to begin their automotive career journey even before transitioning out of the military.

Hyundai also offers discounts for eligible active duty, reservist/National Guard veteran, and retired U.S. military personnel through its special military program. Hyundai offers a $500 incentive to military and first responders on all its vehicles. For additional details, please visit Hyundai Military Program and Hyundai First Responders Program.

Hyundai has once again earned the distinction as a 2024 Military Friendly® Employer from VIQTORY, marking the eleventh time it has received this honor. This recognition underscores Hyundai's commitment to hiring, retaining, promoting, and supporting military veterans. Additionally, Hyundai has been recognized as a "Best for Vets Employer" by Military Times, further affirming its dedication to veterans' welfare and success in the workforce.

About National Salute to America's Heroes

The National Salute to America's Heroes presented by Hyundai is a nationwide two-day celebration of the true spirit of Memorial Day, held in Miami Beach, Florida featuring the Hyundai Air & Sea Show®, and Music Explosion™ presented by Hyundai. The Hyundai Air & Sea Show® focuses on honoring and paying tribute to the military and first responders who protect the freedoms of all Americans and those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice. For more information and to view the promotional video, please visit, www.USAsalute.com.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (in development in Georgia), and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

