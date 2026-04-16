Hyundai Fires Up Exhilarating N Performance Parts Line for U.S. Nthusiasts

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Hyundai Motor America

Apr 16, 2026, 12:45 ET

  • All-new N Performance Parts line focuses on engineered performance and racing-inspired N design appeal
  • New N Performance Parts to include motorsports-inspired accessories for Elantra N and IONIQ 5 N models as well as future N offerings
  • N Performance Parts to include carbon-fiber rear wing and side mirrors, Alcantara® steering wheel, shift knob, handbrake lever cover, and matte black forged alloy wheels

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America has announced the launch of its all-new N Performance Parts lineup for N models including the IONIQ 5 N and the Elantra N. The new range of accessories will be available at select U.S. Hyundai dealers, with the N product lineup and specifications viewable at Hyundai Accessory Resource Center - N Performance.

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"Hyundai's new N Performance Parts are specifically engineered to meet the discerning demands of our Hyundai N Nthusiasts," said Joon Park, Vice President of N Management Group. "These rigorously engineered N Performance Parts deliver high performance and motorsports-inspired designs for N owners who crave more performance and a higher degree of design personalization. The N Performance Parts line will continue to expand and evolve with the ever-changing needs and desires of our N customers well into the future of our growing brand."

At launch, the N Performance Parts line will include:

N Models

N Performance Part

IONIQ 5 N / Elantra N

N Performance Black Wheel Nuts

IONIQ 5 N / Elantra N

N Design Floor Mats

IONIQ 5 N / Elantra N

Metal Door Scuff Plates

IONIQ 5 N / Elantra N

Wheel Caps

IONIQ 5 N / Elantra N

Alcantara Steering Wheel

IONIQ 5 N / Elantra N

N Performance Decals

Elantra N

Carbon-Fiber Rear Wing

  Elantra N

Carbon-Fiber Side Mirrors (without camera)

Elantra N

Alcantara Gear Knob & Shift Boot (M/T or A/T)

Elantra N

Alcantara Parking Lever

Elantra N

Alcantara Center Armrest

Elantra N

19-inch Forged Alloy Wheels (Matte Black)

Additional N Performance Parts will continue to be added throughout 2026 and beyond.

Hyundai Motor America
Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, several cutting-edge R&D facilities and more than 855 independent dealers. These operations are part of Hyundai Motor Group, which is investing $26 billion in the U.S. from 2025 to 2028. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

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SOURCE Hyundai Motor America

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