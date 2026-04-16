Hyundai Fires Up Exhilarating N Performance Parts Line for U.S. Nthusiasts

Hyundai N Performance Parts (Elantra N Alcantara® AT gear shift knob and shifter boot) are depicted.

"Hyundai's new N Performance Parts are specifically engineered to meet the discerning demands of our Hyundai N Nthusiasts," said Joon Park, Vice President of N Management Group. "These rigorously engineered N Performance Parts deliver high performance and motorsports-inspired designs for N owners who crave more performance and a higher degree of design personalization. The N Performance Parts line will continue to expand and evolve with the ever-changing needs and desires of our N customers well into the future of our growing brand."

At launch, the N Performance Parts line will include:

N Models N Performance Part IONIQ 5 N / Elantra N N Performance Black Wheel Nuts IONIQ 5 N / Elantra N N Design Floor Mats IONIQ 5 N / Elantra N Metal Door Scuff Plates IONIQ 5 N / Elantra N Wheel Caps IONIQ 5 N / Elantra N Alcantara Steering Wheel IONIQ 5 N / Elantra N N Performance Decals Elantra N Carbon-Fiber Rear Wing Elantra N Carbon-Fiber Side Mirrors (without camera) Elantra N Alcantara Gear Knob & Shift Boot (M/T or A/T) Elantra N Alcantara Parking Lever Elantra N Alcantara Center Armrest Elantra N 19-inch Forged Alloy Wheels (Matte Black)

Additional N Performance Parts will continue to be added throughout 2026 and beyond.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, several cutting-edge R&D facilities and more than 855 independent dealers. These operations are part of Hyundai Motor Group, which is investing $26 billion in the U.S. from 2025 to 2028. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

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SOURCE Hyundai Motor America