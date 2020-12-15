Hyundai Has the Most Combined IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK+ and TOP SAFETY PICK Awards

"The IIHS continues to set a very high bar for Top Safety Pick awards," said Brian Latouf Chief Safety Officer, Hyundai Motor North America. "Performing well in these tests helps keep our customers and their families safe."

The Hyundai Palisade achieved its TSP+ rating by standardizing LED headlamps on all 2021 trim levels. All Hyundai SUV models still have TSP or TPS+ honors. When there is a model year change that improves the award from TSP to TSP+ then IIHS counts the models as two separate award winners.

Hyundai's TOP SAFETY PICK+/TOP SAFETY PICK award winning SUVs are:

1. Hyundai Venue SUV – TSP with specific headlights

2. Hyundai Kona SUV – TSP with optional front crash prevention and specific headlights

3. Hyundai Tucson SUV – TSP with optional front crash prevention and specific headlights

4. Hyundai Santa Fe SUV – TSP with specific headlights

5. Hyundai Nexo SUV – TSP+

6. Hyundai Palisade SUV – TSP+

7. Hyundai Palisade SUV (2020 Model Year) – TSP with specific headlights

Hyundai's TOP SAFETY PICK winning cars are:

8. Hyundai Elantra – TSP with optional front crash prevention and specific headlights

9. Hyundai Elantra GT – TSP with optional front crash prevention and specific headlights

10. Hyundai Veloster – TSP with optional front crash prevention and specific headlights

11. Hyundai Sonata – TSP with specific headlights

Safety Reminder

Always remember to wear your seat belts and use appropriate restraints for all child passengers.

