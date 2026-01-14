Hyundai Palisade Named 2026 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year™

The all-new 2026 Hyundai Palisade three-row SUV beats out impressive field of new vehicles on the strength of its hybrid and ICE powertrains, class-above interior, and family-friendly safety and convenience features

Prestigious annual awards determined by jury comprised of 50 leading automotive journalists and reviewers from the U.S. and Canada representing all forms of media

DETROIT, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The all-new Hyundai Palisade was today named the 2026 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year™ by the North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year (NACTOY) jury. This sought-after industry recognition is awarded annually by a group of 50 professional automotive reviewers representing all forms of media. The jury's expertise, unique vehicle evaluation processes, and independence from any single publication not only lend credibility to the winners, they set NACTOY awards apart from all other "Car of the Year" honors. A NACTOY win recognizes the consensus benchmark vehicles for a given year, making the awards some of the most prestigious and sought-after prizes in the automotive world.

"Palisade represents everything we strive to deliver at Hyundai—beautiful design, advanced technology, exceptional safety, and real value for families," said José Muñoz, president and CEO, Hyundai Motor Company. "To be recognized by 50 of North America's most respected automotive journalists as the best utility vehicle of the year is a tremendous honor. Thank you to our teams who made this possible, to our dealers who bring Palisade to life for customers every day, and to the NACTOY jury for this recognition."

"The 2026 Palisade was designed to be bigger, better, and go further as Hyundai's flagship three-row SUV while continuing to deliver family-oriented convenience, practical technology, and uncompromised safety," said Olabisi Boyle, senior vice president, product planning and mobility strategy, Hyundai Motor North America. "The 2026 Palisade has been upgraded with bold proportions and premium design, full-featured seating, and a complete suite of comfort and technology amenities. We've also expanded the Palisade lineup to cater to an even broader array of customers by offering a powerful and efficient next-generation hybrid powertrain, as well as Hyundai's first-ever XRT PRO trim for those seeking additional off-road capability. We are honored the Palisade has been named 2026 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year.™"

Palisade enjoyed its best sales year ever in 2025, notching an impressive 17 percent increase in retail sales and a 13 percent increase in total sales in the U.S. The recent addition of a hybrid variant, complemented by a powerful and smooth naturally aspirated V6 powertrain, and the adventure-ready XRT PRO off-road model provides an even more comprehensive range of choices to meet the diverse needs and wants of today's families.

According to Jeff Gilbert, president, NACTOY, "The Hyundai Palisade defines the family vehicle for the 21st century. It's spacious, fun to drive and has a lot of technology. Congratulations on this impressive win."

Founded in 1994, NACTOY awards are the longest-running new-vehicle awards not associated with a particular publication, website, radio or television station. Because of the jurors' independence and the strength of the various outlets that the voters represent, these awards are among the most respected in the industry.

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, several cutting-edge R&D facilities and more than 855 independent dealers. These operations are part of Hyundai Motor Group, which is investing $26 billion in the U.S. from 2025 to 2028. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

