Hyundai Helps Enhance the Fan Experience as a Sponsor of Music Midtown Festival in Atlanta

Fans on-site at Music Midtown, which takes place on September 14-15, will be invited to enter the #HyundaiBackstage lounge to cool down, charge their phones, have a refreshment, and enjoy DJ sets. The lounge will also have fun photo opportunities, giveaways, a LED wall with the festival livestream, and the 2020 Sonata and Venue on display for attendees to get a closer look and learn more about the vehicles.

"We're excited to give fans a better festival experience by providing them with an immersive way to connect with the artists and our brand," said Dean Evans, CMO, Hyundai Motor America. "Hyundai's activation will be centered around a selection of Live Nation's new augmented reality (AR) experiences, which will be integrated into the Midtown Music app. Fans will have the chance to virtually explore the 2020 Sonata and its premium design and suite of technology features."

Attendees who download the Music Midtown app can enter the #HyundaiBackstage lounge and be among the first to test out Live Nation's new AR products, presented by Hyundai - designed to extend the live experience. Fans within the lounge can be virtually transported side stage and backstage to view select performances from unforgettable vantage points via the AR Livestream & VIP Access products.

Outside the activation, attendees can navigate the festival grounds via the AR Fest Lens on the Music Midtown app, courtesy of Hyundai. Fans just point their smartphones toward any of the stages prompting a lineup to appear identifying which artists will be performing, as well as upcoming acts, ensuring fans never miss their favorite artists.

Fans unable to attend Music Midtown can download the festival app to explore the redesigned 2020 Sonata and virtually transport themselves into the festival to stream live performances from select artists and explore side stage and exclusive live stream. Fans at home can unlock these features by pointing their smartphones at a flat surface from which a three-dimensional, four-sided viewer will appear and fans can tune-in to watch select performances and access other fun AR features.

Hyundai will have branding throughout the event, as well as a sponsorship of the Music Midtown Live Stream on Twitter in the U.S. and globally on YouTube.

The #HyundaiBackstage activations are managed by Advantage. The Innovation & Partnerships team at INNOCEAN USA, Hyundai's agency of record, established the terms of the Live Nation/Hyundai partnership and oversaw creative execution. The team's mission is taking innovation insight to practice and sees this as a perfect example of using new technologies to expand the reach and brand engagement of Hyundai's 2020 Sonata campaign. This global partnership, is exploring the impact of both new technologies and new ways to reach customers.

