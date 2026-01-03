Hyundai Motor America Achieves Record December and Fifth Consecutive Year of Record Retail Sales

Hyundai achieves "5 for 5 in 2025" with fifth consecutive year of record annual retail sales; third straight year of record total sales

Hybrid and electric models set all-time annual total and retail sales records

Best-ever total and retail December sales; total sales increase 1%; retail climbs 3%

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America concluded 2025 with outstanding results, achieving its fifth consecutive year of record annual retail sales and third straight year of record total sales. Hyundai reported total December sales of 78,930 units, a 1% increase from December 2024 and the best-ever December results.

"Hyundai closed 2025 on a high note, achieving our fifth straight year of record retail sales, what we called our '5 for 5 in 2025' mission, along with delivering best-ever December totals and retail sales," said Randy Parker, president and CEO, Hyundai Motor North America. "This success reflects the dedication of our dealer partners and the trust our customers place in Hyundai. Our diverse lineup, spanning advanced electrified vehicles and award-winning SUVs, continues to set the standard for innovation, efficiency, and value. We're energized to build on this momentum and deliver even more exciting products and technologies for our customers in 2026."

December 2025 Sales Highlights

Hybrid total sales jumped 71% in December, setting a new all-time monthly record, with Elantra, Santa Fe, Sonata, Tucson and Palisade HEVs leading the way. Hyundai's award-winning core SUV lineup of Tucson, Santa Fe and Palisade continued to drive double-digit growth, with retail sales up 8% and total sales up 10% combined. The all-new Palisade also earned several industry honors.

Q4 2025 Sales Highlights

Despite a slight 1% dip in Q4 sales, Hyundai showed strong momentum and resilience, driven by record Q4 total sales for Santa Fe, Tucson and Palisade. The HEV category saw record growth, with total sales up 52% on the quarter, reflecting strong consumer demand for hybrid powertrains.

2025 Year-End Sales

For the year, Hyundai achieved its best-ever annual retail sales for the fifth consecutive year with 772,712 vehicles sold. Total sales hit 901,686 vehicles, establishing a record for the third straight year, led by annual sales records for Elantra, Tucson, Santa Fe, Palisade, IONIQ 5 and Venue. Electrified vehicles accounted for 30% of the retail mix, with HEVs jumping 36% and EVs increasing 7% year-over-year.

December Total Sales Summary



Dec-25 Dec-24 %

Chg Q4

2025 Q4

2024 %

Chg 2025

YTD 2024

YTD %

Chg Hyundai 78,930 78,498 +1 % 223,337 226,308 -1 % 901,686 836,802 +8 %

December Product and Corporate Activities

Model Total Sales

Vehicles Dec-25 Dec-24 % Chg Q4

2025 Q4

2024 %

Chg 2025

YTD 2024

YTD %

Chg Elantra 11,375 11,585 -2 % 31,988 35,080 -9 % 148,200 136,698 +8 % Ioniq 5 2,279 4,595 -50 % 5,948 14,082 -58 % 47,039 44,400 +6 % Ioniq 6 459 1,209 -62 % 1,346 3,167 -57 % 10,478 12,264 -15 % Ioniq 9 380 0 - 1,012 0 - 5,189 0 - Kona 6,784 5,846 +16 % 17,536 17,664 -1 % 74,814 82,172 -9 % Nexo 0 1 -100 % 2 5 -60 % 5 94 -95 % Palisade 11,692 10,298 +14 % 31,147 28,263 +10 % 123,929 110,055 +13 % Santa Cruz 1,610 2,042 -21 % 4,866 6,862 -29 % 25,499 32,033 -20 % Santa Fe 14,440 13,309 +8 % 40,244 35,329 +14 % 142,404 119,010 +20 % Sonata 5,856 7,642 -23 % 14,180 20,913 -32 % 60,094 69,343 -13 % Tucson 22,193 20,172 +10 % 68,991 60,179 +15 % 234,230 206,126 +14 % Venue 1,862 1,799 +4 % 6,077 4,764 +28 % 29,805 24,607 +21 %

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, several cutting-edge R&D facilities and more than 855 independent dealers. These operations are part of Hyundai Motor Group, which is investing $26 billion in the U.S. from 2025 to 2028. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America