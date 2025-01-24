Hyundai Highlights Safety on "The Road" During Championship Game Weekend

"Hyundai wants to make every journey safer and easier for drivers, passengers, and everyone sharing the road," said Sean Gilpin, chief marketing officer, Hyundai Motor America. "By premiering this ad during two of football's biggest games of the year, we're showcasing how our award-winning safety features and longstanding commitment to innovation not only protect and empower our customers but build a safer road for all."

The ad highlights the more than 120 IIHS TOP SAFETY awards Hyundai has received since 2006i that continue to keep drivers and passengers safe – shown within the Tucson and Santa Fe models featured in the spot. A character in each scenario is seen singing a line from the iconic Blondie track, "One Way or Another" including a cheeky cameo from the infamous "Bad Luck Brian" meme.

"The road can be a dangerous place and often it feels like it's out to get you," says Jason Sperling, chief creative officer of INNOCEAN USA. "Whether you're navigating a busy intersection while running errands, commuting to work during rush-hour, or taking a long road trip with your family, this spot showcases how Hyundai helps drivers overcome any roadblock along their journey while capturing the peace of mind of a safe drive in a fun, memorable way — all set to one of the catchiest songs out there."

A long-form digital spot of "The Road" will be split into two, unique 30-second broadcast ads premiering during the championship games on Jan. 26. The fully integrated campaign will be featured throughout the year across broadcast, digital and programmatic platforms and will extend with custom digital content across Hyundai's social media channels TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube, as well as CRM and HyundaiUSA.com.

The ad spot was directed by one of the industry's most respected commercial directors, Jim Jenkins, who has been behind iconic sports-focused ads and more recent Hyundai spots like 'The Elevator' and 'History of Evolution'.

"The Road" was developed in collaboration with Hyundai's agency of record, INNOCEAN USA, while its media agency, Canvas, coordinated the media buys.

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

i IIHS Top Safety awards include TOP SAFETY PICK and TOP SAFETY PICK+ awards to Hyundai vehicles from 2006-2024. TSP+: To qualify for 2024 TOP SAFETY PICK+, a vehicle must earn good ratings in the small overlap front and updated side test and no less than acceptable in the updated moderate overlap front test. It also must earn an acceptable or good rating for pedestrian front crash prevention and come with standard acceptable- or good-rated headlights. For details visit www.iihs.org. TSP: To qualify for 2024 TOP SAFETY PICK, a vehicle must earn good ratings in the small overlap front, original moderate overlap front and updated side test. It also must earn an acceptable or good rating for pedestrian front crash prevention and come with standard acceptable- or good-rated headlights. For details visit www.iihs.org. Claim based on 2024 IIHS Top Safety Pick and Top Safety Pick Plus awards as of December 2024.

