Hyundai Partners with Children’s Hospital of Michigan for Car Seat Safety Program

Hyundai Hope supports car seat safety and Injury Prevention Program

Families attended car seat safety check event at CHM Specialty Center

DETROIT, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Hope, the corporate social responsibility initiative of Hyundai Motor America, announced its partnership with the Children's Hospital of Michigan through the Children's Foundation in support of the hospital's Injury Prevention Program, specifically child passenger safety initiatives. This donation will allow the hospital to purchase car seats for its car seat safety program, which helps ensure the safety and well-being of children while on the road.

"Hyundai is proud to partner with the Children's Hospital of Michigan in support of its car seat safety program," said Benjamin Michajlyszyn, director, Safety Test and Investigation Laboratory (STIL), Hyundai Motor America. "The state-of-the-art safety lab in Superior Township demonstrates our dedication to leading in automotive safety. Thus, it's only natural for us to reaffirm this commitment by collaborating with the Children's Hospital of Michigan, to ensure the safety of young passengers in our local community."

To kick off this partnership, Hyundai and Children's Hospital of Michigan hosted a car seat safety check event for the community at the Children's Hospital of Michigan Specialty Center. At the event, certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians (CPST) educated parents and caregivers on the proper installation and usage of children's car seats. These technicians also inspected car seats for expiration, manufacturer recalls, and/or proper fit of the seat. Families also received a free replacement car seat if needed.

"We see the effects of improper child safety seat usage in the Children's Hospital of Michigan emergency department, as do all emergency departments and first responders," said Renee Zarr, injury prevention coordinator, Children's Hospital of Michigan. "These injuries are often preventable when kids are buckled in correctly, so we are grateful for Hyundai and the Children's Foundation's support to help educate parents and caregivers."

"We know that proper car seats reduce the risk of injury, hospitalization, or death, by more than 70 percent," said Andrew Stein, president and chief executive officer, Children's Foundation. "Our mission at the Children's Foundation is to improve the physical and mental health of kids in our community, and there is no better way to do that than through prevention efforts."

About Children's Foundation

The Children's Foundation is a catalyst for change, partnering with the community to advance solutions and discoveries that improve the physical and mental health of children in Michigan. As stewards of philanthropic legacy from Children's Hospital of Michigan dating back more than 130 years, the Foundation has a history of supporting programs and projects that create more equitable opportunities for kids. At the heart of the Foundation's mission lies innovation and collaboration. Through advocacy, fundraising, and strategic grantmaking, the Children's Foundation seeks to build sustainable solutions and sources of capital that address the needs of children now and into the future. Learn more at www.YourChildrensFoundation.org.

About Children's Hospital of Michigan

For over 130 years, the Children's Hospital of Michigan has been dedicated to providing high-quality care to children and adolescents in a caring, efficient and family-centered environment. With more than 40 pediatric medical and surgical specialty services, the hospital draws patients from nearly every Michigan county, dozens of additional states and multiple countries annually and provides the highest level of pediatric specialty care available for children. It is ranked as one of America's best hospitals for children and sees more children than any hospital in the state. For more information, visit www.childrensdmc.org.

Hyundai Hope

Hyundai Hope is a corporate social responsibility initiative from Hyundai Motor North America, committed to the principal of Progress for Humanity and the goal of improving the wellbeing of society. Hyundai Hope dedicates time and supplies resources to nonprofit organizations that support the health and safety of individuals and foster positive growth in communities. For more information, visit www.HyundaiHope.com.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (in development in Georgia), and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

